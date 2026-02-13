Beyond books: Ex-DU professor’s new mission

After teaching for 30 years in Delhi University (DU), Devesh Vijay, 65, a retired professor has taken up a new mission to teach children beyond textbooks. Devesh Vijay conducting weekend classes for children. (HT)

According to Vijay, the current education system has some gaps that need to be addressed. “Our education system focuses a lot on bookish knowledge, and often ignores personality development, social skills, vocational skills, life skills and knowledge about legal rights,” said Vijay. “Education should prepare children for life, not just for examinations.”

During his days at DU, Vijay was an active member of the outreach committee, where he consistently urged college students to channel their energy toward social causes. “I have always believed that college students are full of energy, and it is important for them to give back to society,” he said.

Vijay retired from Delhi University in 2017 and relocated to Gurugram in April 2025. Now a resident of Shapoorji Pallonji Joyville in Sector 102, he said he saw the township as an ideal place to begin his initiative. On Teachers’ Day last year, Vijay said, he brought together other educators living in the society to explore ways to reach out to students in need. “We came up with two things: a monthly personality development programme and weekend classes for children,” he said.

The first personality development programme was organised on October 10 and brought together around 70 participants, including children and their parents from the society and nearby societies of sector 102.

Following its success, the initiative has now become a monthly event at the society’s clubhouse. “We organise a range of activities such as debates, drama and musical theatre, personality development sessions, and classes on the legal rights of individuals,” Vijay said.

However, Vijay said that his second initiative which targets children from economically weaker sections, has not received the desired response. “Some children did join us, but their attendance has not been regular.”

He added that the team, which has around 30 active volunteers, is now working to ensure consistent participation. “We are preparing a proper strategy to bring these students on board, so that they can learn important life lessons and also receive guidance in any subject or skill they wish to pursue,” he said.

Vijay further said that the team is planning educational visits to museums and other heritage sites in Delhi for children from nearby slums and economically weaker backgrounds.

“Such trips are extremely important as they spark curiosity and nurture a genuine interest in learning among children,” he said.

“I have seen children grow up without even knowing their basic rights,” he said. He believes that while subjects like Physics and Chemistry are important, equal emphasis must be placed on other skills which equip children to navigate real-world challenges with confidence and awareness. “My doors are always open for students, they can come to me anytime,” he said.

Vijay said he envisions expanding his initiative across the Dwarka Expressway sectors.