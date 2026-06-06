‘Beyond stability, Ggm gave me courage to take risks’

When 42-year-old Sanjay Kumar Singh moved from Bihar to Gurugram in 2005, the thought about hotels, restaurants, gaming zones or breweries never occurred to him; instead, he dreamt of clearing the civil services examinations.

Sanjay Kumar Singh moved (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Singh said that Gurugram was very different two decades ago. Corporate towers were not the new normal; multinational companies were setting up offices and people from every corner of the country were arriving with aspirations of building a better future.

It felt as though something new was being created every day, said Singh, adding that he realised that Gurugram was a city that rewards ambition. More importantly, it rewards people who are willing to take risks.

“My entrepreneurial journey began with a modest guest house business. It was a small venture, but it taught me some of the most important lessons of my life — understanding customers, building trust and recognising opportunities before they become obvious. For nearly a decade, I remained closely associated with hospitality, watching the city grow around me,” said Singh.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Singh said that people were no longer coming to the city to find jobs. They were settling, raising families and creating communities. Yet despite its remarkable growth, the city often lacked quality lifestyle destinations where residents could relax, spend time with family and enjoy experiences comparable to those in global cities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh said that people were no longer coming to the city to find jobs. They were settling, raising families and creating communities. Yet despite its remarkable growth, the city often lacked quality lifestyle destinations where residents could relax, spend time with family and enjoy experiences comparable to those in global cities. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“That gap stayed with me,” he said.

As Gurugram expanded, Singh said he began exploring hospitality and food ventures around Panchgaon, Manesar, working with professional consultants and industry experts to create concepts that could serve a changing customer base.

“Today, when I look at ventures such as Turbo Drift in Manesar, I see more than a business. I see an attempt to contribute to Gurugram’s lifestyle ecosystem. The go-karting and gaming facility was created because I felt the city deserved world-class recreational experiences. Residents should not have to travel abroad to enjoy premium entertainment,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The same thinking guided the launch of Porche – Brewery, Cocktail Bar & Kitchen on Golf Course Road. Gurugram’s diaspora deserve spaces where they can unwind, connect and experience quality hospitality,” he added.

According to Singh, the city’s challenge is to create a better quality of life for the people who live here.

“We need more public experiences, more recreation, better hospitality and stronger community spaces. A great city is not defined only by its office towers, but also by how people spend their lives after work,” he said.

Reminiscing about his old days, he said that sometimes a person’s dream changes into something that they never thought about. If one works hard, adapts and keeps moving forward, Gurugram has a way of opening unexpected doors.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sanjay Kumar Singh is a resident of Sushant Lok-1 and a businessman.