Bharat Jodo Yatra in Gurugram and Nuh: Traffic restrictions for Wednesday and Thursday

Police have imposed major traffic diversions in Gurugram and Nuh on Wednesday and Thursday in view of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Haryana from Nuh on Wednesday.

The yatra will enter Gurugram and Faridabad on Thursday.

Police, however, have said that the yatra will not disrupt traffic within Gurugram or between Gurugram and Delhi.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Virender Singh said, “Traffic within Gurugram and from Gurugram to Delhi in unlikely to be affected. We have issued necessary guidelines to the officer, station in-charge and nakas in-charge concerned and made necessary changes in the traffic routes so that the general public does not face any problem.”

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajya Sabha MPs Deepender Hooda and Randeep Surjewala and current and former MLAs and MPs will receive the yatra participants in Firozpur Jhirka at 6am on Wednesday. Preparations are already underway and MLAs and other leaders have started reaching the border. Hooda said it would be a massive show of strength as party workers and leaders are eagerly waiting to receive Gandhi and be part of the historic, nationwide yatra.

According to a route map released by the party, the yatra will enter the Nuh through the Mundaka border and will halt at Anaj Mandi at 10am. It will resume from Nasirbas in Nuh around 4pm and take a break in the evening at Bhadas Nagina. The night halt will be at Akeda in Nuh.

Police said the road from Alwar-Nuh, Alwar Chowk Alwar Road Nuh will remain closed for traffic via Utavad-Hodal-Koshi-Bharatpur-Alwar from 6am on Wednesday to 12pm on Thursday.

The road from Ambedkar Chowk Firozpur Jhirka to Nuh-Sohna-Gurugram-Delhi via Biwa-Pahadi-Koshi and Tijara-Bhiwadi-Jaipur highway will remain closed to traffic from 12pm to 10pm on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the yatra will resume at 6am from Malab village in Nuh and take a morning break at Ferozpur Namak in Nuh. A public meeting will be held at 3.30pm in Ghasera village and the yatra will resume from there and take an evening break with another public meeting at Ambedkar Chowk in Sohna. The night halt for the second day will be at Lakhuwas Sohna near the Ballabhgarh turn.

DCP Sangwan said the yatra will travel from Roz Ka Meo to Sohna and then Gurugram from Nuh. “A large number of pedestrians and vehicles are likely to join. Gurugram Police appeals to the general public to follow the traffic advisory,” he said.

