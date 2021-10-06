Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Bhondsi school murder: High court rejects bail plea of accused
gurugram news

Bhondsi school murder: High court rejects bail plea of accused

Updated on Oct 06, 2021 11:32 PM IST
On September 8, 2017, the accused, a student of class 11 at the time, had allegedly murdered a class 2 student at a private school in Bhondsi. (Representational image)
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of the accused involved in the murder of a boy at a private school in Bhondsi, stating that the custody period was insufficient grounds to grant bail.

The lawyers of the accused, who was 16 years old at the time of the crime, had submitted to the court that he was in the custody for last three years and requested that be released on bail.

Justice Avneesh Jhingan, while dismissing the bail petition, observed that in the present case, considering the facts and circumstances in totality, the custody period and non-progress of trial can’t be the sole ground for grant of bail. He further observed that the ground of delay in trial is not available to the appellant at this stage as this issue is sub judice before the Supreme Court.

The court order further stated another aspect that needs to be taken care of is that there are complaints filed by the victim’s father of an attempt to influence the witnesses. The Central Bureau of Investigation, in its reply, has categorically said that the appellant and his father tried to influence the witnesses.

“Be that as it may be, the apprehension that there can be an attempt to tamper the evidence or influence the witnesses in the present case can’t be said to be baseless. In the circumstances mentioned, no case is made out for grant of bail,” the order said.

On September 8, 2017, the accused, a student of class 11 at the time, had allegedly killed a class 2 student at a private school in Bhondsi. Initially, the city police had arrested a bus conductor for the murder but later, a CBI inquiry had found that the juvenile was allegedly involved in the murder.

