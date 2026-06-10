Bike taxi passenger dies a day after road accident in Gurugram

A 28-year-old woman from Jharkhand died on Monday evening, a day after suffering critical injuries when a speeding car allegedly struck the bike taxi she was travelling on near Gwal Pahari Road, police said on Tuesday.

Investigators have identified the vehicle and are examining CCTV footage to determine the sequence of events. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The accident took place between 4pm and 5pm on Sunday. According to police, the woman, a native of Khunti district, was riding pillion on a bike taxi when a speeding car hit the two-wheeler from the side, throwing both riders onto the road.

While the bike taxi driver suffered minor injuries, the woman sustained severe head injuries and multiple fractures. Police said the car driver stopped after the collision, shifted her to a nearby hospital and informed her family members. The hospital subsequently alerted police, following which a team from DLF Phase-I police station initiated an inquiry.

The woman remained under treatment for a day before succumbing to her injuries on Monday. Following a postmortem examination, her body was handed over to family members, officers said.

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR has been registered at the DLF Phase-I police station against the unidentified car driver under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR has been registered at the DLF Phase-I police station against the unidentified car driver under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the vehicle involved in the accident has been identified and efforts are underway to ascertain details of its owner. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the area to establish the circumstances leading to the crash and determine whether additional charges are warranted.

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