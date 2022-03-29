Body found from secluded empty plot in Gurugram; unidentified suspects booked

The police have booked some unidentified suspects for allegedly killing a transgender, whose body was recovered from a secluded empty plot near Leisure Valley Park in Gurugram Sector 29, said the police on Monday.

The 35-year-old victim was a resident of Wazirabad in Sector 52, and a native of West Bengal, said the police.

A case was registered against the unidentified suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (punishment for murder) at the DLF Sector 29 police station, said the police.

Anil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 29 police station, said that the killers had smashed the victim’s head with bricks and stones. “There were multiple injury marks on her head. We are investigating the motive behind the murder,” Kumar said.

We had received information about a body being found in a pool of blood in an empty plot around 3pm on Monday, said the police, adding that according to the victim’s family members, they had been looking for the person for several hours that day.

According to the police, the victim’s nephew reached the spot while searching for the person and identified the body, following which it was sent for an autopsy. An investigation is underway and we will nab the suspects at the earliest, said the police.