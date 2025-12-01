Body of unidentified man with neck wound found in Kankrola drain

The body of an unidentified man, suspected to have been murdered, was found floating in a drain near Kankrola village on Saturday, police said. Officers estimated the victim to be around 30 to 35 years old and said he had sustained a deep neck wound inflicted with a sharp weapon. Investigators noted a deep neck wound and suspect the body was dumped to destroy evidence before locals spotted it. (File photo)

“The body was swollen due to water and became visible to passersby. The mouth was covered with a piece of cloth. A police team immediately reached the spot on Saturday evening and took possession of the body. Later, a forensic science lab (FSL) team also inspected the scene to find any signs of a physical struggle,” said a senior officer at Kherki Daula police station. The man had two distinguishing tattoos: a sesame seed on his right hand and an image of Lord Shiva on his left chest, the officer added.

Preliminary investigation suggests the body was dumped in the drain to destroy evidence. “Initial findings and the amount of swelling indicate that the body was dumped at least 48 to 74 hours before the locals discovered it on Saturday. No documents or identity cards were recovered from the body. It is possible that a known person attacked the victim from close, and the traumatic neck injury led to his death on the spot,” the official added.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the body was sent to a nearby mortuary for post-mortem under Section 194 (procedure to probe unnatural deaths) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). “Further action will be decided based on autopsy findings. Missing persons reports from all police stations are being scrutinised, along with scanning of CCTVs in nearby areas, to ascertain the identity of the victim,” Turan said.

