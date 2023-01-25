Boy going to school attacked with screwdriver for protesting against sister’s stalker

A teenage boy was allegedly attacked and injured with a screwdriver by a 19-year-old man who was allegedly stalking the boy’s minor sister, police said Wednesday, adding that the boy was attacked after he objected to the man stalking his sister. The man is on the run, and efforts are on to arrest him, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place near Triveni Chowk, Sector 10, on Monday when the boy, aged about 15 years, was walking to school. Police said the siblings and the suspect live in the same locality in Sector 10.

Police said the suspect approached the boy on foot from behind and then attacked him with a screwdriver, injuring him on the nose and head.

Investigators said a woman sweeping the street nearby rushed to the boy’s rescue after raising the alarm following which the suspect fled.

Police said the boy’s residence was nearby and his parents came to know about the incident immediately and took the child to a government hospital in Sector-10A, where doctors treated him for the stab injuries and discharged him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim’s father submitted a written complaint to the police, on the basis of which an FIR was registered against the suspect under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 10 police station on Tuesday night, said police.

The father has alleged in the FIR that the suspect was continuously threatening his son on the way to school. “When the woman rescued my son, the suspect left the spot after threatening that he will marry his sister after killing him,” he alleged in the complaint.

A senior police officer said a team of investigators had reached the suspect’s residence located in the same area to arrest him but he could not be found.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He is presently traceless. He was stalking the victim’s sister for a few months,” the officer said.

Investigators said CCTV camera footage of the suspect purchasing a screwdriver from a hardware shop near the area, just before the attack, has surfaced.

Inspector Arvind Kumar, station house officer of the Sector 10 police station, said the suspect will be arrested soon.