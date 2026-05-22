Boys scale wall, enter water body; two drown in Gurugram club incident

Two minor boys drowned in a water body at the Ambience Golf Club in DLF Phase-III on Thursday, said police. Preliminary investigation shows that both the boys had snuck inside the premises by scaling the peripheral wall and entered the water to have a bath.

Two minor boys drown in water body at Ambience Golf Club in Gurugram (Representational image/HT photo)

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The victims were aged 10 and 12 and were residents of Nathupur in DLF Phase-III. The father of one of the victims is a sanitation worker, while the other’s father is a daily-wage worker.

Gurugram police said they received a call about the incident at 7.07pm after the two other boys informed their parents about the drowning, following which they alerted the police control room.

“Both the bodies were fished out within half an hour. Rescue workers tried to resuscitate them by administering CPR but were declared dead,” said Sandeep Turan, public relation officer of Gurugram police.

“They lost balance after entering the water body, which had a steep slope, and thus drowned accidentally,” he said. The real estate firm declined to comment on the matter and said the entire club had been handed over to the residents at least eight years ago. debashish karmakar