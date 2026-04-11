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BTech student arrested for crashing SUV into bike taxi killing two in Gurugram

BTech student arrested for crashing SUV into bike taxi killing two in Gurugram

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 09:06 pm IST
PTI |
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Gurugram, A final-year BTech student was arrested in connection with a road accident in which two young men a ride hailing service driver and his customer were killed, police said on Saturday.

BTech student arrested for crashing SUV into bike taxi killing two in Gurugram

The two men on a scooter when a speeding SUV on the wrong side hit them on the Golf Course Extension road in the Sector 56 police station area in the early hours of last Saturday.

The driver fled abandoning the vehicle. An FIR was registered at the Sector 56 police station.

Police traced the car driver using the registration number and arrested him.

According to the police, the accused BTech student was identified as Akreet Yadav , a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. A final-year BTech student at Jaypee College, Noida, he was later released on bail.

Police had identified the deceased as Kartik Suresh , a resident of Sector 60, Gurugram, and Roshan , from Motihari, Bihar. Kartik was a student at a private university. Roshan worked at a call centre and also rode a scooter part-time for an app-based service.

 
police road accident suv gurugram
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