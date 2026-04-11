Gurugram, A final-year BTech student was arrested in connection with a road accident in which two young men a ride hailing service driver and his customer were killed, police said on Saturday.

BTech student arrested for crashing SUV into bike taxi killing two in Gurugram

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The two men on a scooter when a speeding SUV on the wrong side hit them on the Golf Course Extension road in the Sector 56 police station area in the early hours of last Saturday.

The driver fled abandoning the vehicle. An FIR was registered at the Sector 56 police station.

Police traced the car driver using the registration number and arrested him.

According to the police, the accused BTech student was identified as Akreet Yadav , a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. A final-year BTech student at Jaypee College, Noida, he was later released on bail.

Police had identified the deceased as Kartik Suresh , a resident of Sector 60, Gurugram, and Roshan , from Motihari, Bihar. Kartik was a student at a private university. Roshan worked at a call centre and also rode a scooter part-time for an app-based service.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Kartik had booked a ride with Roshan. Kartik had left home on Friday night to attend a friend's birthday. At about 2.40 am on Saturday, the SUV coming via Dharam Marg road, struck the scooter while driving in the wrong direction. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where they died, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kartik had booked a ride with Roshan. Kartik had left home on Friday night to attend a friend's birthday. At about 2.40 am on Saturday, the SUV coming via Dharam Marg road, struck the scooter while driving in the wrong direction. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where they died, police said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "The accused is a student of Jaypee college, Noida. He had come to Gurugram from Noida to attend a party, and the accident occurred when he was returning to Noida. He was released on bail and a further probe is underway," said ASI Deepak Kumar, the investigating officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The accused is a student of Jaypee college, Noida. He had come to Gurugram from Noida to attend a party, and the accident occurred when he was returning to Noida. He was released on bail and a further probe is underway," said ASI Deepak Kumar, the investigating officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON