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Businessman robbed of 11 lakh in Gurugram

Businessman robbed of ₹11 lakh in Gurugram

Published on: May 05, 2026 07:43 pm IST
PTI |
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Gurugram, Two bike-borne robbers mugged a businessman of 11 lakh near Sector 10 market here on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

Businessman robbed of 11 lakh in Gurugram

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. An FIR was registered at Sector-10 police station after a complaint by Abhay Bansal, a resident of Sector 10 who owns a cold drink distribution shop on Khandsa Road.

Bansal, in his complaint, said the robbery took place near his house around 9.30 pm.

After parking his car near his house, Bansal got out while talking on the phone. One of the robbers approached from the other side of the car, opened the front door and snatched the bag full of cash before fleeing with his accomplice on a motorbike.

"When I got out from the other side of the car, I saw a young man wearing a helmet holding a bag full of cash. I tried to chase him, but i stopped after the accused threatened to kill me," Bansal said in his complaint.

 
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