Gurugram, Two bike-borne robbers mugged a businessman of ₹11 lakh near Sector 10 market here on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

Businessman robbed of ₹ 11 lakh in Gurugram

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The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. An FIR was registered at Sector-10 police station after a complaint by Abhay Bansal, a resident of Sector 10 who owns a cold drink distribution shop on Khandsa Road.

Bansal, in his complaint, said the robbery took place near his house around 9.30 pm.

After parking his car near his house, Bansal got out while talking on the phone. One of the robbers approached from the other side of the car, opened the front door and snatched the bag full of cash before fleeing with his accomplice on a motorbike.

"When I got out from the other side of the car, I saw a young man wearing a helmet holding a bag full of cash. I tried to chase him, but i stopped after the accused threatened to kill me," Bansal said in his complaint.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed near his house. In the footage, two young men, wearing helmets, were seen following Bansal on a bike. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed near his house. In the footage, two young men, wearing helmets, were seen following Bansal on a bike. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The footage further showed one of the robbers rushing to the other side of the car and picking up the bag while Bansal was stepping out from the driver's seat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The footage further showed one of the robbers rushing to the other side of the car and picking up the bag while Bansal was stepping out from the driver's seat. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A senior police officer said that they are examining CCTV footage and tracing the criminals' escape route. An FIR has been filed under BNS Section 309 and the Arms Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior police officer said that they are examining CCTV footage and tracing the criminals' escape route. An FIR has been filed under BNS Section 309 and the Arms Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Based on the victim's complaint, an FIR was registered. Multiple police teams are working to solve the case. Accused will be arrested soon," the police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Based on the victim's complaint, an FIR was registered. Multiple police teams are working to solve the case. Accused will be arrested soon," the police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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