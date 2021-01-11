Canal water supply for sectors 58-115 likely to start this summer

The city’s newer sectors, 58 to 115, are likely to start getting canal water supply by this summer, with 75% of the work having been completed and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) targeting to lay water distribution pipelines in these sectors by March 31.

Although officials confirmed that a majority of the work across the three land parcels has been completed ahead of summer, when the demand peaks, they were reluctant to commit to a specific deadline.

A senior official in the GMDA’s infrastructure-II division, which looks after water supply, said, “We have already made some progress in this regard. In Sectors 58 to 70, pipelines had been laid by August last year and water supply has already begun. Then, we had also started supplying water to some areas between sectors 71 and 76 around the same time, and to a few more areas beyond Sector 99. A few land litigation issues are still pending, but a quick resolution is expected and we will lay more pipelines in the remaining sectors as the right of way is handed to us. Supply should start in April, but I can’t say for sure.”

In all, the GMDA has to finish laying about 130 kilometres of the piped network to achieve what has been its central mandate, after it took over water infrastructure from the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

While the initial deadline for the same was March 2019, this was subsequently pushed to June 2020 due to multiple land acquisition issues. “After that, the lockdown happened and we were not able to complete the work due to lack of labour. But we have taken it up again on a priority now,” said Pradeep Mehta, chief engineer, GMDA (Infra-II).

The GMDA also plans to complete construction of a water boosting station in Sector 72 by March 31, which will supply water to sectors 70 to 80, and to Gwal Pahari as well. “Around 25% of the work is complete, but the scale of the project is not as intense as building a whole new plant, so it should be done by March,” Mehta said.

However, water supply to sectors 80 to 115 may take longer as the augmentation of the GMDA’s water plant in Chandu Budhera is expected to be completed by June 2021. “We are creating four new holding tanks with an additional capacity of 1060 million litres of water. Around 70% of the work is complete. The pipelines in areas between sector 81 and 115 will be laid by March, but the additional water storage capacity is needed and will be ready a few months later,” said the senior official cited above.