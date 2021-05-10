Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Cap on gatherings reduced to 11 as extended lockdown comes into effect
Cap on gatherings reduced to 11 as extended lockdown comes into effect

After the state government extended the lockdown in Haryana till May 17 late Sunday, the district administration on Monday issued orders capping the number of persons allowed for weddings and funerals at 11
By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 11:28 PM IST
After the state government extended the lockdown in Haryana till May 17 late Sunday, the district administration on Monday issued orders capping the number of persons allowed for weddings and funerals at 11. Officials said that wedding processions, including baraat, are banned and ceremonies should be held only at homes or in courts.

Besides the additional restrictions, the state administration, this time, has allowed tree cutting operations of the forest department and Haryana Forest Development Corporation during the lockdown for meeting fuelwood requirement of the municipal corporations and district administrations.

“The extended lockdown period will be observed as Mahamari Alert- Surakshit Haryana in compliance with the state government’s directive. Covid-19 cases in the district will start plateauing after May 13 as the impact of lockdown could be seen in Delhi-NCR now,” said Yash Garg, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram.

With Gurugram likely to reach its second Covid-19 wave peak before May 15, Garg said that the ongoing lockdown from May 3 has already started showing its impact.

On May 9, Haryana chief secretary Vijay Vardhan issued an order on the extension of restrictions, which was imposed from May 3 till May 10, after the state home minister Anil Vij had tweeted: “Mahamari Alert / Surkshit Haryana announced from 10 May to 17 May. Stringent measures will be taken to contain the spread of Corona in Haryana”.

Under the previous lockdown, wedding functions could be conducted with a ceiling of 30 persons in indoor spaces and 50 persons in open spaces, if granted permissions by the district administration. Even for funerals and cremation, at least 20 people were allowed. However, officials said that the cap was decreased for stricter enforcement of safety protocols.

As per the current lockdown regulations, all educational, training and coaching institutions, cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gyms and religious places will continue to remain shut.

No restriction has been imposed on the movement of domestic helps, cooks, drivers, nurses, medical attendees and caregivers to senior citizens and specially-abled persons.

Hotels and restaurants including those within malls will remain open only for home deliveries and takeaways until 10m. Roadside dhabas and food stalls have been allowed to provide parcels for takeaway and delivery services.

Movement of private vehicles will be allowed only for emergency services vaccinations, hospital visits, veterinary care and getting essential commodities.

Passengers returning from airports, and railway and bus stations are also allowed to move. All private transport services, such as taxis and autos are allowed to ply. Metro rail service will also function with restrictions, besides bus services with 50% passenger capacity, according to the orders.

