CAQM, pollution boards inspect sites for air monitors in Ggm, F’bad

Joint teams of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) on Thursday and Friday inspected at least five shortlisted sites for setting up the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) in Gurugram and Faridabad districts, officials said.

According to officials the inspections on Friday in Gurugram took place at KR Mangalam and SGT universities as part of a technical evaluation and feasibility study before setting up CAAQMS. (HT)

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According to officials the inspections on Friday in Gurugram took place at KR Mangalam and SGT universities as part of a technical evaluation and feasibility study before setting up CAAQMS.

Officials said the inspection assessed key parameters such as height and suitability of proposed locations, availability of unobstructed airflow, distance from nearby roads and emission sources. The sites are being evaluated and finalised under the CAQM’s grid-mapping model to ensure that each monitoring station captures a distinct geography, pollution profile and avoids overlapping in the monitoring networks.

While the CAQM’s network design criteria propose CAAQMS at traffic-dominant residential areas with high population density and in commercial or industrial zones, its latest norms advocate a spatial coverage model, with one monitoring station for every 25 sq km (5 km × 5 km grid).

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{{^usCountry}} “Gurugram and Faridabad have five proposed air quality monitoring stations each to be separately installed by August, following the grid-based spatial coverage,” a senior HSPCB official said, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Gurugram and Faridabad have five proposed air quality monitoring stations each to be separately installed by August, following the grid-based spatial coverage,” a senior HSPCB official said, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

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Among the proposed locations in Gurugram are peri-urban zones in Behrampur (Sector 71) and Jahajgarh (Sector 106); residential clusters and background areas for a baseline like Tau Devilal Park (Sector 22) and Leisure Valley Park (Sector 29); and urban sprawls in Chandu village along Gurugram-Jhajjar border road.

Officials added that plans are also under consideration to move the existing station in Teri Gram to Bhondsi to increase the existing grid’s overall coverage of 732 sq. meters in the city. Gurugram currently has four CAAQMS stations at NISE Gwal Pahari, Teri Gram, Vikas Sadan and in Sector 51.

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The five stations proposed in the Faridabad and Ballabhgarh region are at Surajkund, NTPC, along Jhajru Road, in the biocluster zone and at Mata Amrita Hospital. The region currently relies on CAAQMS to monitor air quality at NIT, Nathupur, Sectors 11 and 30. “More such sites are expected to be inspected by the CAQM in the coming weeks,” another senior official said.

Officials said the funding for procuring these stations will be borne by the HSPCB, Gurugram and Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authorities, along with the support of the World Bank under the Arjun project.