Caseload nears 100,000, stricter curbs announced

Continuing the recent daily spike in Covid-19 infections, Gurugram on Saturday recorded 3,136 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 99,874, according to the district health department data. Taking into account the unabated spike, the Haryana government on Saturday night imposed fresh restrictions.

As per an order issued for Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Panchkula, Hisar and Karnal districts, by the state disaster management authority, the deputy commissioners were asked to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to ban gatherings of more than four persons. All information technology (IT), IT-enabled services units and corporate offices in these districts shall operate their offices from home till May 3, as per the order.

Further, gatherings across the state have been capped to 30 persons indoors, 50 persons outdoors and 20 for funerals. For all other events, organisers will have to take permission from the deputy commissioners. “The public should be advised to conduct weddings and other functions during the daytime to avoid rush and traffic inconvenience at the time of imposition of night curfew,” the order said.

On Saturday, Gurugram also recorded 8 Covid-19 deaths, taking the toll to 418. The positivity rate in the district stands at 25%, said Dr Virender Yadav, who said that strict enforcement of mask and other social distancing measures are being done. “The city residents must follow safeguards strictly and wear masks and avoid social or other gatherings. We are trying hard to augment facilities but the pressure is high and prevention is the best policy right now,” said Yadav.

At present, the total number of active cases is 23,046, with the health department expecting the number to rise. The district administration on Saturday held a review meeting in which it was decided to increase beds, create more facilities and also enforce safeguards strictly.

Tensions also ran high due to limited medical facilities as people were seen having arguments over getting tested and vaccinated at the Palam Vihar public health centre.

As many as 12,171 samples were collected on Saturday for testing. Dr Yadav said that testing has been increased significantly to isolate local spreads. “We are increasing containment zones and isolating spread and this will help in curbing infection,” he said, adding that work from home in offices will also help.

Officials said that 852 Covid-19 patients recovered on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 76510. The rate of recovery in the city stands around 84%.

As per the data, 22,015 patients are in home isolation, while 95 patients were sent to institutional quarantine on Saturday. The health department said that 7,952 people got vaccinated at session sites on the day. “Plan is being made to increase vaccination outreach as people over the age of 18 years will become eligible for vaccination,” said Yadav.

