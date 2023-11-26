Cash, jewellery worth 25 lakh stolen from locked house in Gurugram

Unidentified suspects were booked for allegedly breaking into a house at Sector-2 in Palam Vihar and decamping with diamond and gold jewellery as well as foreign currencies worth nearly ₹25 lakh, police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday.

Investigators said that the owners were identified as Suresh Nijhawan, 35, who works as a senior executive in a private firm, his wife, Kanika Nijhawan, and his mother, Udha Nijhawan.

They lived on the first floor of the three-story house and had gone to Rajouri Garden in Delhi on November 19 to attend a wedding. The matter came to light when the occupants returned on Saturday afternoon and found that the locks on the doors were broken, the entire house was ransacked and all valuables stolen, they added.

It is not yet known that on which particular day the burglary took place.

Police said that after breaking the almirahs inside the house, the suspects stole Indian currency to the tune of ₹1 lakh as well as foreign currency amounting to over ₹16,000, apart from silver and gold jewellery and coins.

Inspector Ajaybir Singh, station house officer of Palam Vihar police station, said that another family lives on the second floor of the house, but the members did not get any inkling of the theft.

“The neighbours did not hear any noise. There are no CCTV cameras in the house or in the neighbourhood,” the SHO said, adding that multiple teams were working in the case to crack it.

On Nijhawan’s complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under sections 380 (theft from dwelling house) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house breaking by night) of Indian Penal Code at Palam Vihar police station on Saturday night, said police.

