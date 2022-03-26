Chief secy asks deputy commissioners to prepare vision document for their dists
Chief secretary of Haryana Sanjeev Kaushal on Saturday held a meeting with the deputy commissioners in Gurugram division at the PWD rest house in the city and asked them to prepare a vision document for their respective districts.
According to the chief secretary, the vision document will enlist the works--both short-term and long-term-- that have to be done in the district concerned and which the deputy commissioners have to ensure are completed on a priority basis.
Kaushal also asked the officers to set liberal timelines at planning stage but strictly adhere to them while implementing the works. He also said the idea for a vision document came to him during an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the chief secretaries of the states.
The chief secretary also explained the modalities of project management to the deputy commissioners and said that they can develop their methodology while implementing the works. He also said that a vision document will ensure continuity in the works and the new deputy commissioners, who assume charge, will know what important work is going on in the district, and what needs to be done to complete the projects.
Gurugram deputy commissione, Nishant Kumar Yadav, additional deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena, Rewari deputy commissioner Yashendra Singh, Mahendragarh deputy commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia, chief protocol officer Vatsal Vashisht, Subhash Yadav from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, and several other senior officials were present in the meeting.
