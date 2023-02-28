Chief secy reviews preparations for G20 meeting on March 1

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday held a meeting in Gurugram and reviewed the preparations for the G20 workshop to commence in the city from March 1 to 4.

Gurugram, India-February 27, 2023: Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal reviewing the preparations for the Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting of the G-20 Summit along with Director General of Police PK Aggarwal, GMDA CEO Sudhir Rajpal and Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Dr. Amit Kumar Aggarwal in Leela hotel at Ambience mall, in Gurugram, India, on Monday, 27 February 2023. (Photo/HT)

Delegates from 39 countries will start arriving in the city on Tuesday and the three-day anti-corruption group workshop that is scheduled to be held at Hotel Leela in the run-up to the New Delhi G20 Summit to be held this September.

During the review meeting, Kaushal was informed that several cultural programmes, apart from the day’s events, will be held in different parts of the city, and all city roads, the Indira Gandhi Airport and the venues of the cultural programmes will be decked up to showcase the culture and heritage of Haryana.

Director general of police PK Agarwal, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority CEO Sudhir Rajpal, principal secretary (tourism) MD Sinha, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram commissioner PC Meena and city police commissioner Kala Ramchandran, apart from other senior district and state administration officials, were present at the meeting.

Kaushal took stock of the arrangements made for the delegate visit to Museo Camera in DLF Galleria, Sultanpur bird sanctuary, transport museum in Tauru and Pratapgarh farms. The chief secretary also reviewed the security arrangements, route plan and transportation arrangements made for the delegates, a spokesperson of the district administration said.

During the meeting, additional principal secretary to the chief minister Amit Kumar Agarwal said a brochure detailing information about the places that the delegates will visit has also been prepared, and it is equipped with a QR code. “Scanning this QR code will provide complete details of these places on the phone as well,” he said.

Agarwal said the department of information and public relations has carried out a large scale campaign and installed hoardings across several places and on transport vehicles.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said, “All arrangements have been made for the G20 workshop and liaison officers have been appointed at all locations to ensure easy stay and movement of delegates. Guides will be available for personal visits to different places,” he said.

No traffic diversions or blockade

To ensure that commuters face no problems owing to the movement of foreign delegates, there will be no traffic diversions or blockades on city roads or highways from March 1 to 3, the Gurugram traffic police said on Monday. It added that some restrictions will be imposed only on March 4 for the proposed delegate visit to Sultanpur National Park.

Virender Singh Sangwan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “We will chart out a traffic plan only for the visit of delegates to Sultanpur National Park scheduled on March 4. The roads leading to the park are presently being repaired. Once the work is completed, a final route plan will be prepared traffic personnel deployment will be made accordingly.”

