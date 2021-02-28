City bus service starts four new routes for Faridabad public

To provide speedy and economical transport facilities to residents of Faridabad, the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) has extended its city bus service to four new routes in Faridabad. The services were inaugurated on Saturday by GMCBL and Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA).

The new bus services comprise four new routes — the first being Route No. 902, a mudrika (roundabout) service that starts from NIT Bus Stand. The first service starts at 7.15am and the last service at 7.35pm. The route starts from NIT Bus Stand to the Bata Metro Station and back to NIT Bus Stand, via Hardware Chowk, Bata Metro Station, Hardware Chowk, Dabua Colony, Hanuman temple and KL Mehta College.

The second route is Route No. 904, which starts from Ballabgarh (bypass road) at 7am and from the Badarpur border at 8.05am. The last service on this route will be at 6.24pm from Ballabgarh and 7.29 pm from Badarpur.

The third route is Route No. 905, which provides a commute between the Sector 28 Metro station and Puri Pranayam Society in Sector 82, with the first services starting at 7am and 7.38am, respectively, and the last services at 6.56pm and 7.34pm, respectively.

The fourth bus service is Route No. 906, which covers areas between the Bata Metro Station and Lakhani Arman-Neelam Chowk Ajronda Metro Station, with first services starting at 7am and 7.38am, respectively, and last services at 7.40pm and 8.18pm, respectively.

With the addition of four new routes, the GMCBL now has buses running on 27 routes, with a total of 163 buses in both Gurugram and Faridabad.

Anju Chaudhary, chief executive officer of GMCBL, during the launch of Route 902 on February 22 had said, “We are already running four buses till NIT Faridabad and now, we started two more buses from NIT till Bata Chowk. These buses will be going from Gurugram and cater to the public within Faridabad. We are further thinking of adding 10 more buses to the fleet with an increase in the number of commuters.”