Civic agencies to take action plan against encroachments, illegal constructions

Following directions from the Supreme Court to take action against illegal encroachments and constructions on public land, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Thursday said that coordinated action will be taken by the city-based agencies including the municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Haryana shahari vikas pradhikaran (HSVP) to reclaim public land.

The three agencies, the municipal corporation of Manesar (MCM), and the directorate of town and country planning (DTCP), among other agencies, have planned a major drive to clear master sector roads, public spaces and to demolish illegal structures.

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The three agencies, the municipal corporation of Manesar (MCM), and the directorate of town and country planning (DTCP), among other agencies, have planned a major drive to clear master sector roads, public spaces and to demolish illegal structures.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the GMDA CEO, PC Meena after holding a joint meeting with different senior officials from different agencies said directions have been issued to the civic agencies to jointly identify locations where encroachments on roads and public spaces have been carried out to take action against violators.

The exercise will start on Monday, said GMDA district town planner RS Bhath after a joint meeting on Thursday. “Public spaces will be vacated as per the directions of the competent authority,” he told HT

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{{^usCountry}} “Penalties will be enforced on violators and criminal complaints will be lodged against them. Permanent structures raised on roads, green belts and public spaces will be demolished and teams have been constituted for the same,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Penalties will be enforced on violators and criminal complaints will be lodged against them. Permanent structures raised on roads, green belts and public spaces will be demolished and teams have been constituted for the same,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Only July 7, the court directed the MCG and GMDA to take strict action against such violations and submit an action taken report. In a hearing on Tuesday, Meena, and MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya submitted details of the action taken by these agencies against violations earlier and further sought a month’s time.

The court was hearing Loganathan vs State of Tamil Nadu & Ors and observed that, while orders to demolish illegal structures in several localities have been issued in Gururgam, these had not been implemented.

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A senior government official aware of the matter said that MCG, DTCP, MCM, HSIIDC and HSVP have also been made parties in the case and directed to take action.

“Enforcement is carried out in Gurugram by different agencies and all of them have now been directed to take action against violations. A detailed action report will have to be submitted in the Supreme Court after a month,” he said.

The Thursday meeting was attended by deputy commissioner Uttam Singh, Dahiya , HSVP administrator Vaishali Singh, the deputy commissioner of police, GMDA chief engineer Praveen Chaudhary, Bhath, as well as senior officers from GMDA, MCG, HSVP, traffic police and other departments.