Class 7 student of private school in police cross hairs over threatening emails sent to girl students

The police are probing the involvement of a class 7 student of a prominent private school in the city, in allegedly threatening to kill his classmates in emails sent to at least two girl students on January 5, senior police officers said on Monday.

The investigation in the matter, which was reported to the DLF Phase 1 police station by the school on January 6, has now been handed over to the Cyber Crime police station. Investigators said they have identified the boy who had allegedly sent the emails, but are yet to question him or record his statement.

Gurugram police commissioner KK Rao said the police are yet to register a case. “We have recorded the statements of the victims and their family members and they have requested strict action,” he said.

Rao said the boy was tracked down on Monday through the IP address of the computer from which the emails were sent. “A classmate’s mother had recently died by suicide and the students were distressed about it. They all were discussing their emotional feelings and how painful death is. The juvenile took advantage of the weak moment and planned to play a prank on his classmates,” Rao said.

The parents of the boy have been informed and are in a state of shock, Rao said. He said that the parents of the girls, who were the recipients of the emails, have been restless since they were informed about it.

The general manager (administration) of the school said that they had complained to the police and have been following up the issue with them since. “The moment we receive the name and IP address of the student, we will take strict action against the culprit,” he said.

“You 2 girls are weak, just like that brat (mentioning the name of another girl student). I am back. And this time I will kill everyone,” read the first purported email.

“Who should I kill first. I will let you decide. Answer in 1 hour or I will kill (mentioning the name of another girl student) first,” read the second one, sent a few minutes later, at 3.53pm, as per an investigator.

Rao said that children are misusing internet these days without realising the impact it will have on others.

“We have been asking schools to organise sessions for students on the usage of internet and to spread awareness on dos and don’ts but even the schools are not taking this issue seriously. Such incidents can spoil the future of a child who might have sent these emails for fun. The families of the victims go through a lot dealing with such malicious and threatening emails,” he said.

he school, in the complaint to the police, had said, “The nature of emails is threatening towards these children of our school and we are complaining the matter to your office for further action. One fo the e-mails has been sent to multiple students of class 7 and has disturbed parents and students. We consider this as a safety and security concern and would like this to be further investigated(sic).”