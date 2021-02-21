Clothing company employee booked for abetment to suicide

An employee of clothing company was booked on Saturday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 45-year-old man, his junior colleague in the same company, near Hero Honda Chowk on Friday morning. While the suspect worked as the in-charge of the manufacturing department, the junior was the quality controller in the same department.

The wife of the man who died alleged that he was upset after he being fired by the in-charge for not supporting him in making money through contractors. He left home on Friday early for morning walk and hanged to death from a tree.

The police said the couple and their children lived in a rented accommodation in the Khandsa area for the last 32 years and belonged to Pithoragarh in Uttrakhand. The husband worked with the clothing company and woman is a house wife.

On Friday, when the man returned from work, he looked upset. He informed his wife that he has been fired and that he is very disturbed. “He told me that the in-charge, who is also a contractor, was selling the garments at higher prices under different labels. When my husband objected to this practice, he threatened to frame him under false charges and fired him,” said the wife.

The victim’s wife said she tried to console him but he was disturbed and didn’t sleep well on Friday night. He woke up at 5am and left for morning walk. When he did not return until 8pm, the family members started searching for him.

The police said the family received a call around 8am, informing her that husband has hanged himself with a tree near Hero Honda flyover. The family reached the spot and identified the body of the victim.

The body was handed over to the family members and a case under section 306 (abetment to suicide ) was registered at Sector 37 police station on Saturday.

Shailender Singh, station house officer(SHO) of Sector 37 police station, said that they have registered the case against the in-charge and are conducting investigation. “We have recorded the statements of the family members, but are yet to record the statement of the staff working in the company,” he said.