Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / CM Manohar Lal Khattar to address Vikas rally in Sohna
gurugram news

CM Manohar Lal Khattar to address Vikas rally in Sohna

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will address a “Vikas” rally at Sarmathla village in Sohna on Saturday, wherein residents are likely to present a charter of demands related to infrastructure upgrade of roads, schools and hospitals
CM Manohar Lal Khattar will also inaugurate a statue of Maharana Pratap during the Vikas rally in Sohna. (HT Archive)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 11:19 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will address a “Vikas” rally at Sarmathla village in Sohna on Saturday, wherein residents are likely to present a charter of demands related to infrastructure upgrade of roads, schools and hospitals. The CM will also inaugurate a statue of Maharana Pratap during the rally.

The main demands include the development of a helicopter hub in Sohna, as major roads, such as the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway, Sohna elevated road and KMP Expressway, make Sohna a strategic location. Other key demands include setting up a Mini Secretariat at Sohna and Tauru, a women’s university, construction of link roads, an amusement park, a sports stadium, and upgrade of around 20 schools in the area.

Sanjay Singh, a member of the legislative assembly (MLA) from Sohna, who is organising the rally, said, “In the past two years, development works have slowed due to Covid-19 but now the situation is returning to normal. We are confident that once our demands are accepted by the CM, they would be implemented by the government.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

MCG seals 16 illegal structures in Zone 1, removes 100 hoardings along Dwarka Expressway

GMDA to build 13 ‘missing’ link roads from next month

Respite over, air quality drops to poor zone as pollution rises

MCG kicks off fogging drive as dengue cases rise
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP