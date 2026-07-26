CM Saini directs action on illegal C&D waste dumping in Gurugram

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday directed officials to strictly enforce cleanliness norms, ensure planned urban development and expedite grievance redressal in Gurugram, warning of strict action against negligence in civic administration.

The CM resolved 13 of 15 public grievances, ordered a joint survey in Wazirpur Enclave and restoration of power in Sector 83. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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Chairing a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Redressal Committee, Saini said there would be “no compromise” on the city’s cleanliness and beautification. He instructed all departments to ensure that C&D waste is disposed of only at designated sites in accordance with scientific norms, officials said.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure that no C&D waste is dumped in the open anywhere in Gurugram. He ordered authorities to issue notices, impose penalties on violators and establish an effective monitoring mechanism to prevent illegal dumping. He also directed officials to recover the entire cost of removing illegally dumped waste from the responsible builder or agency, officials said.

The meeting reviewed 15 public grievances, of which 13 were resolved on the spot. Two cases were kept pending, with officials asked to submit progress reports at the next meeting.

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{{^usCountry}} Emphasising accountability, Saini instructed officials to dispose of complaints received through the CM window within the prescribed timeline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emphasising accountability, Saini instructed officials to dispose of complaints received through the CM window within the prescribed timeline. {{/usCountry}}

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“Whenever a citizen approaches the government with a grievance, it becomes the responsibility of the administration to ensure its prompt resolution. Any negligence or mala fide conduct by officials will invite strict action,” he said.

Among the complaints discussed was one from residents of Wazirpur Enclave under the Municipal Corporation Manesar, who alleged a lack of basic civic amenities, including sewerage, drinking water, streetlights, internal roads and adequate electricity infrastructure.

Taking note of the complaints, Saini ordered a joint survey by the concerned departments and directed officials to address the issues on priority.

“Providing basic civic amenities is the government’s foremost responsibility. Negligence in development works will not be tolerated,” he said, directing departments to complete the required works.

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Saini also took up a complaint from residents of Sector 83, who alleged that a builder had disconnected electricity supply over unpaid maintenance charges. He directed authorities to ensure that electricity is not disconnected in the sector and warned that such action would invite strict legal consequences.

“There can be no compromise with the basic rights of citizens. Such matters must be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law,” he said.

Haryana industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh, Pataudi MLA Bimla Chaudhary, Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar and Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma were also present at the meeting.