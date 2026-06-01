CM Saini to launch state AI Sandbox, Make in Haryana Policy today

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will participate in five programmes in Gurugram on Monday, ranging from yoga promotion and public grievance redressal to industrial growth and artificial intelligence-driven innovation, officials said on Saturday.

The new industrial policy framework aims to attract investments, boost manufacturing growth and create employment opportunities. (@cmohry/X)

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According to the official schedule, Saini will begin the day with a common yoga protocol practice session at Maharana Pratap Swarn Jayanti Park (Leisure Valley Ground) in Sector 29 at 6am. The event is part of the state government’s efforts to promote yoga ahead of International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21.

He will then flag off 310 emergency response vehicles donated to Haryana Police by the Honda India Foundation, expected to strengthen the police force’s emergency response capabilities and improve public safety.

The chief minister will chair a monthly meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee at the Freedom Fighter District Council Hall in Civil Lines at 9am where 15 public grievances related to various government departments will be taken up for hearing.

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{{^usCountry}} Later, Saini will formally launch the “Make in Haryana Policy” and other sector-specific industrial policies prepared by the Industries and Commerce Department. Industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh will also be present. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, Saini will formally launch the “Make in Haryana Policy” and other sector-specific industrial policies prepared by the Industries and Commerce Department. Industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh will also be present. {{/usCountry}}

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Deputy commissioner Uttam Singh said the new policy framework aims to attract investments, accelerate industrial growth, and create employment opportunities across Haryana.

In a major initiative, Saini will inaugurate the Haryana AI Sandbox, developed with support from the World Bank to promote AI-based innovation, skill development, and employment generation. Singh said the initiative will provide a platform for startups, innovators, students, and industry stakeholders to develop and test AI-driven solutions.

“It is expected to help connect youth with emerging technologies and strengthen Haryana’s position as a hub for digital innovation and technological advancement… The objective is to encourage innovation, create future-ready skills and generate new employment opportunities through emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence,” said Singh.

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District administration officials said all arrangements have been completed. The events are expected to bring together representatives from government departments, industry bodies, technology firms, educational institutions, and civil society organisations. The day-long visit is seen as a significant push towards strengthening governance, industrial development, technology-driven growth, and citizen engagement in Haryana.