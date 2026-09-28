CM Saini felicitates Haryana athletes for medal-winning performances

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday felicitated sportspersons from the state for their medal-winning performances at national and international competitions, saying their achievements had brought recognition to Haryana and the country.

Chief minister Nayab Saini flag off the marathon, part of the ”Drug-Free Haryana” campaign in Faridabad on Sunday. (@NayabSainiBJP/X)

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The felicitation programme was organised under the state government’s Seva Sankalp Abhiyan at the Surajkund Mela Ground in Faridabad. Saini congratulated the athletes and wrestlers and extended his best wishes for their continued success.

Boxer Yug, who has reportedly won two international gold medals, was among those felicitated, with his recent achievement being a gold medal in the men’s 10m air pistol junior event at the ISSF Junior World Championship in Suhl, Germany, in June 2026. Wrestler Nikita Sehrawat was also honoured for winning a silver medal in the 57kg category at the Under-17 World Wrestling Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Subodh Bhatt was recognised for three gold and two bronze medals in international competitions, while wrestler Nishant Dayma was felicitated for one gold and two silver medals at national-level wrestling competitions. Sachin was honoured for a bronze medal at the National Junior Wrestling Championship.

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{{^usCountry}} Priya Yadav was felicitated for winning two gold, two silver and four bronze medals internationally. Srishti was honoured for winning a silver medal in the 68kg category at the U20 World Wrestling Championships in Bulgaria in 2025, along with medals at the Senior World Championship on four occasions. Vivek Bhardwaj was felicitated for winning a bronze medal at the Global Grappling Series Wrestling competition in Istanbul, Türkiye. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priya Yadav was felicitated for winning two gold, two silver and four bronze medals internationally. Srishti was honoured for winning a silver medal in the 68kg category at the U20 World Wrestling Championships in Bulgaria in 2025, along with medals at the Senior World Championship on four occasions. Vivek Bhardwaj was felicitated for winning a bronze medal at the Global Grappling Series Wrestling competition in Istanbul, Türkiye. {{/usCountry}}

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Saini also planted saplings at the venue and urged people to plant more trees and remain conscious of environmental protection. The activity was organised as part of the environmental conservation message under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

Faridabad marathon draws 1.35 million, CM Saini urges youth to shun drugs

More than 135,000 people participated in the “Drug-Free Haryana Faridabad Namo Marathon-2026” at Surajkund on Sunday, with Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini calling upon the youth to stay away from drugs and channelise their energy towards sports, education, skills, employment and nation-building, organisers said.

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Saini flagged off the marathon and said the massive participation had sent a strong message against drug abuse. “A resounding voice against drugs has risen from the land of Faridabad through the Namo Marathon today,” he said, adding that the participants’ steps represented Haryana’s collective resolve against drugs.

The event saw participation from youth, women, senior citizens, sportspersons, students and people from different sections of society. Participants took part in 21-km, 10-km and 5-km runs.

Saini said drugs not only weaken the body but also affect families and society by taking away the dreams and potential of young people. He urged youth to focus on sports, education, skills, employment, innovation and nation-building. He also called upon parents and teachers to maintain regular communication with children, saying the fight against drugs was a collective responsibility of families, schools and communities, and not just the government or police.

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During the programme, Saini administered a pledge to participants to stay away from drugs and encourage their family members, friends and others to do the same. He said the marathon had gone beyond being a sporting event and become a campaign for de-addiction, fitness and social awareness.

Linking the event with the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, Saini said its broader objective was to ensure Haryana’s youth remained healthy, educated, capable, self-reliant and responsible citizens.

“We will neither consume drugs ourselves nor allow anyone else to do so. We will channel the energy of our youth not into drugs, but into nation-building. A drug-free Haryana is our resolve, a healthy Haryana is our identity, and a developed India is our goal,” he said.

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Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha, who led the district administration’s preparations, said before the marathon that it aimed to take the message of “Namo Haryana Ka Yahi Armaan, Nasha Mukt Rahe Har Insaan” to every section of society and particularly inspire youth to embrace sports, adopt a healthy lifestyle and stay away from drugs.

The event also featured competitive runs. Prashant Chaudhary won the men’s 21.1-km category, followed by Vikram Singh and Anuj Meena. Sonika won the women’s 21.1-km category, with Manav Rana and Bhumika finishing first and second runners-up respectively. Rohit Kumar and Neeru Rani won the men’s and women’s 10-km categories.

Saini later listened to the 138th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme, “Mann Ki Baat,” in Gurugram.