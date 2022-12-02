College lecturer booked for ‘sexually harassing colleague’

A lecturer at a government college in the city was booked for sexually harassing a woman colleague on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

The complainant, aged 33 years, was going home in her car at 7.30pm when the suspect asked her for a lift, police said.

The woman allowed the suspect inside but soon realised that he was drunk, police said. The woman said that the suspect touched her inappropriately after which she asked him to step out of the vehicle, police said.

“She also stepped out of the car and screamed, which brought students to the spot. The suspect apologised for his behaviour and soon left the spot,” a senior police officer said.

The woman later submitted a complaint on the basis of which a First Information Report under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector-9A police station on Thursday night. The complainant’s statement was recorded before a judicial magistrate on Friday and the suspect was given notice to appear at the police station on Saturday, the police said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they are waiting for the suspect to join the investigation, after which necessary legal action will be taken.