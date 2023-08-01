Nuh: Death toll touches 5 in communal violence aftermath; over 50 injured

The death toll in the aftermath of communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh reached five on Tuesday morning while over 50 persons were injured after a mob of miscreants pelted stones and set cars on fire during a religious procession on Monday evening, police said.

There was heavy police deployment in the area. (HT Photo)

According to police, four of these deaths have been reported from Nuh, which included two home guards and two locals, one of whom is yet to be identified. A death has been reported from Gurugram too, where a mosque was fired at and later set ablaze, police said.

The police said one of the locals who died in Nuh has been identified while the identity of the other local was being ascertained.

Haryana’s home minister Anil Vij said curfew has been imposed in the violence-hit Nuh district.

According to police, a religious procession - ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’ - which was flagged off from Gurugram’s Civil Lines by BJP district president Gargi Kakkar, was stopped by a group of men near Khedla Mod in Nuh.

The violence spread to other parts of Haryana with the administration issuing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) in several districts of Haryana including Nuh, Gurugram, and Rewari districts.

Internet has also been suspended in the region till August 2.

According to locals, several shops and cars have been either burnt, damaged or vandalised.

At Sohna near Sohna chowk, around 50 cars were damaged while multiple shops were either burnt or looted.

Similar scenes were reported from Nuh on Tuesday morning.

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) battalions were stationed at the affected districts to maintain peace.

Locals said over 50 shops, including vendors’ carts, have been vandalised.

A mob of close to 45 people fired at a mosque in Gurugram’s sector 57 late on Monday night, subsequently setting it ablaze, the police has said.

The incident is said to have occurred between midnight and 1am.

“A mob of around 45 attacked the mosque late on Monday night and it was later set on fire. At least one person is confirmed dead and three are injured and hospitalised. Amongst these, one is said to be critical,” said DCP East, Nitish Agarwal.

Clashes had broken out in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday afternoon, after a religious procession passing through the district was attacked.

The attack left at least two homeguards dead and dozens injured, including policemen.

The violence began spreading to other parts of Haryana including Sohna in Gurugram distruct by Monday evening.

Late on Monday night, the Haryana government also issued an order announcing closure of schools in Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal for Tuesday.