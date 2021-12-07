Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Complaint filed against Munawar Faruqui's Gurugram comedy show
gurugram news

Complaint filed against Munawar Faruqui's Gurugram comedy show

Police officers said Faruqui’s name was removed from the promotional posters, but will get clarity on the show on Tuesday after meeting the organisers and the mall management.
Despite repeated attempts, Faruqui could not be reached for comment.
Published on Dec 07, 2021 05:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Gurugram

A complaint was filed with the Gurugram police on Monday asking for the cancellation of a show by standup comedian Munawar Faruqui scheduled for December 19 at Aria Mall on Sohna Road in Gurugram.

Police officers said Faruqui’s name was removed from the promotional posters, but will get clarity on the show on Tuesday after meeting the organisers and the mall management.

To be sure, the organisers of the show said Faruqui would not perform in the interest of “public safety.”

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said they received the complaint on Monday. “We will ensure that law and order situation is maintained and will discuss with the organisers and mall authorities regarding the complaint before taking action,” he said.

Arun Yadav, IT head of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Haryana unit, who is a complainant in the case, said, “Faruqui has been continuously hurting the feelings of Hindu community at large on open platforms such as live performances and shows. We will not allow him to perform in the comedy show in Gurugram,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Mubin Tisekar, founder of The Entertainment Factory, organisers of the show, said , “It was a joint decision of Faruqui and him that he should not perform for public safety as many messages were making rounds on social media and we do not want to land in any controversy.”

Despite repeated attempts, Faruqui could not be reached for comment. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP