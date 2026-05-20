Concern for Gurugram: Locals flag dust, potholes woes in Manesar’s Sec 79

Located in the foothills of the Aravallis and emerging as a preferred residential destination due to its proximity to IMT Manesar, Sector 79 in Manesar is witnessing rapid urban growth, locals say. However, residents allege that the area continues to suffer from poor civic infrastructure, severe dust pollution, broken roads, inadequate sewerage systems and non-functional streetlights, affecting quality of life.

Residents claimed poor drainage and damaged roads trigger severe waterlogging and safety risks during even moderate rainfall. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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Residents said unchecked construction activity across residential and road projects has turned daily life into a struggle, with basic pollution-control measures allegedly being ignored. According to locals, construction sites are frequently left uncovered while trucks carrying sand, debris and raw material move through the area without protective covers, spreading dust across roads and residential complexes.

Residents alleged that anti-pollution measures such as water sprinkling and road washing are irregular or absent. Many said dust settles inside homes within hours and that elderly residents and children are increasingly facing respiratory issues and allergies.

They further claimed that despite repeated complaints to the Haryana State Pollution Control Board and the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), enforcement action on the ground has remained limited.

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{{^usCountry}} Missing sewer lines, broken roads {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Missing sewer lines, broken roads {{/usCountry}}

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Locals say deep potholes on the main road in Sector 79 pose a risk to commuters and motorists near Mapsko Mount Ville Residential Society, as seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

{{^usCountry}} Residents said the lack of basic civic infrastructure has become one of the biggest concerns in the developing sector. According to locals, several parts of Sector 79 still lack a comprehensive sewerage network despite rapid residential expansion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents said the lack of basic civic infrastructure has become one of the biggest concerns in the developing sector. According to locals, several parts of Sector 79 still lack a comprehensive sewerage network despite rapid residential expansion. {{/usCountry}}

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“There are no proper drainage systems in the area. Societies continue to depend on sewage arrangements, and trucks carrying STP water dump the wastewater in public open lands, raising concerns of land contamination,” said Dhirendra Singh, resident and ex-RWA president of the Mapsko Mountville society in Sector 79.

He added that the issue becomes more serious because of the sector’s proximity to the Aravalli region, making environmental degradation a major concern.

Residents also flagged deteriorating road conditions, alleging that internal roads and connecting stretches are riddled with potholes and damaged due to heavy movement of construction vehicles and inadequate repairs.

Kaushal Pandey, RWA president of Godrej 101, said broken roads pose a major safety risk. “Most of the roads are broken in the area. School buses and elderly people travel through these roads every day. The potholes on the streets can cause severe stress on the back and neck of commuters. It can also lead to fatal accidents,” he said.

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Pandey added that even moderate rainfall leads to severe waterlogging because of poor drainage infrastructure and blocked water channels. Residents said stagnant water often remains for hours, disrupting traffic and creating inconvenience for pedestrians and schoolchildren.

Neha Sharma, spokesperson of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), said tenders had been floated for sewer line and road works. A tender of ₹31.02 crore has been floated to lay sewer lines in a 10.5 km stretch from sectors 77-80, which will cover the area. The work is expected to begin very soon,” she said.

Sharma said the tender for the Sector 78-79 road is under technical review, while the tender for the road between sectors 78 and 80 is awaiting approval from higher authorities.

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Dust pollution and waste dumping

A dusty, uncovered construction site near the main road of Sector 79 near Mapsko Mount Ville Residential Society, as seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents alleged that regular road sweeping and sanitation services are largely absent, with roads remaining covered in dust, gravel and debris for days.

“Sanitation workers are rarely visible in the area, and no mechanised road cleaning machines are deployed from the civic authorities. Due to the absence of regular sweeping, dust continues to circulate through residential areas throughout the day,” said Singh.

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Residents also raised concerns over illegal dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste in open plots and along roadsides. “Heaps of rubble, broken concrete, sand and bricks can be seen lying unattended across several stretches of the sector,” said Pandey.

In response, MCM sanitation officer Vipin Kumar said an inspection was conducted last week by the MCM Commissioner along with officials from the pollution control board and DTCP. “The inspection was conducted last week. Following that, we have increased the number of sanitation workers in the area. Mechanised sanitation vehicles have also been deployed, but most of the roads in the area are broken, and therefore the vehicles can’t run on these roads,” said Kumar.

He added that permanent water sprinklers were installed four days ago to curb dust pollution. Kumar alleged that an illegal RMC plant in the vicinity was a major source of pollution and had been sealed after issuance of a notice.

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“We had fined the developer for illegal C&D waste disposal in the area and also facilitated an MoU between the company and the Basai waste plant for processing of the waste,” he said.

Non-functional streetlights

Residents said poor streetlight infrastructure has worsened safety concerns in the sector. According to locals, despite tenders being approved nearly one and a half years ago, many stretches remain poorly lit.

“90% of the streetlights in the stretch between Mapsko Mount Ville society and Naurangpur village remain dysfunctional. Multiple heavy-load trucks travel on that low-lit road at night at a high speed, raising safety concerns,” said Pandey.

Residents alleged that poorly lit roads, broken stretches and construction debris significantly increase accident risks during nighttime.

Addressing concerns, Mandeep Dhankhar, executive engineer, MCM, said another citywide tender for streetlight installation would soon be floated. “A tender was previously passed around one and a half years ago for streetlights, but it could not cover all the areas. Another city-wide streetlights installation tender is set to be released within two days, which aims to install 5,000 lights at a budget of ₹7.5 crore,” he said.

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Electricity, water woes

Residents said the sector is grappling with severe electricity and drinking water shortages, forcing RWAs to arrange private water tankers and rely heavily on diesel generators during frequent power cuts.

Mohan Bhatt, president of Supertech Basera RWA, said residents contribute ₹1,500 per family every month for water tankers. “Moreover, there are several power outages in the societies and we have to pay almost double every month. If government supply was adequate, we wouldn’t have to rely on DG supply,” he said.

Singh said excessive diesel generator use was financially burdensome and environmentally harmful.

A senior DHBVN official said a new power substation will be set up in the area within two years to address outages, as the Sector 77 station remains defunct due to a land dispute. GMDA spokesperson Sharma said residents should submit a formal complaint regarding drinking water supply issues.

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