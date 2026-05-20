Concern for Gurugram: Locals flag dust, potholes woes in Manesar’s Sec 79

Located in the foothills of the Aravallis and emerging as a preferred residential destination due to its proximity to IMT Manesar, Sector 79 in Manesar is witnessing rapid urban growth, locals say. However, residents allege that the area continues to suffer from poor civic infrastructure, severe dust pollution, broken roads, inadequate sewerage systems and non-functional streetlights, affecting quality of life. Residents claimed poor drainage and damaged roads trigger severe waterlogging and safety risks during even moderate rainfall. (Parveen Kumar/HT) Residents said unchecked construction activity across residential and road projects has turned daily life into a struggle, with basic pollution-control measures allegedly being ignored. According to locals, construction sites are frequently left uncovered while trucks carrying sand, debris and raw material move through the area without protective covers, spreading dust across roads and residential complexes. Residents alleged that anti-pollution measures such as water sprinkling and road washing are irregular or absent. Many said dust settles inside homes within hours and that elderly residents and children are increasingly facing respiratory issues and allergies. They further claimed that despite repeated complaints to the Haryana State Pollution Control Board and the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), enforcement action on the ground has remained limited. Missing sewer lines, broken roads

Locals say deep potholes on the main road in Sector 79 pose a risk to commuters and motorists near Mapsko Mount Ville Residential Society, as seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents said the lack of basic civic infrastructure has become one of the biggest concerns in the developing sector. According to locals, several parts of Sector 79 still lack a comprehensive sewerage network despite rapid residential expansion. “There are no proper drainage systems in the area. Societies continue to depend on sewage arrangements, and trucks carrying STP water dump the wastewater in public open lands, raising concerns of land contamination,” said Dhirendra Singh, resident and ex-RWA president of the Mapsko Mountville society in Sector 79. He added that the issue becomes more serious because of the sector’s proximity to the Aravalli region, making environmental degradation a major concern. Residents also flagged deteriorating road conditions, alleging that internal roads and connecting stretches are riddled with potholes and damaged due to heavy movement of construction vehicles and inadequate repairs. Kaushal Pandey, RWA president of Godrej 101, said broken roads pose a major safety risk. “Most of the roads are broken in the area. School buses and elderly people travel through these roads every day. The potholes on the streets can cause severe stress on the back and neck of commuters. It can also lead to fatal accidents,” he said. Pandey added that even moderate rainfall leads to severe waterlogging because of poor drainage infrastructure and blocked water channels. Residents said stagnant water often remains for hours, disrupting traffic and creating inconvenience for pedestrians and schoolchildren. Neha Sharma, spokesperson of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), said tenders had been floated for sewer line and road works. A tender of ₹31.02 crore has been floated to lay sewer lines in a 10.5 km stretch from sectors 77-80, which will cover the area. The work is expected to begin very soon,” she said. Sharma said the tender for the Sector 78-79 road is under technical review, while the tender for the road between sectors 78 and 80 is awaiting approval from higher authorities. Dust pollution and waste dumping

A dusty, uncovered construction site near the main road of Sector 79 near Mapsko Mount Ville Residential Society, as seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)