Concern for Gurugram: Sector 70A left in civic limbo, say locals

Gurugram’s Sector 70A, a major residential area with several high-rise buildings and good connectivity, continues to face civic infrastructure problems, with residents raising concerns over damaged roads, inadequate drainage and sewerage infrastructure, non-functional streetlights and irregular road sweeping.

Illegally dumped garbage along the Sector-70A road near Pyramid Urban Homes housing society, as seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

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Residents said the sector lacks basic civic amenities despite several years of development and alleged that unclear accountability among multiple civic agencies has made it difficult to get complaints resolved.

“The problem lies in execution and accountability. Multiple civic agencies are involved in carrying out civic works in Gurugram, but residents are often left to figure out which agency is responsible for addressing a particular issue,” said Ajay Sharma, a resident of Tulip Ivory, Sector 70.

Drainage, sewerage concerns

Locals allege sewage overflow accumulate on the main road of Sector 70A, making it difficult to ply on, as seen Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Residents said the sector lacks proper drainage and sewerage connectivity, resulting in waterlogging during the monsoon. They said they have lived in the area for more than 10 years, but the work remains incomplete, and authorities have not provided a deadline.

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{{^usCountry}} “This year too, residents of Sectors 69, 70 and 70A faced severe waterlogging due to the lack of proper stormwater drainage connections. It becomes extremely difficult for residents to commute during heavy rains. We have invested crores in our homes, yet the roads we use continue to lack even basic infrastructure,” said Pooja Shankar, a resident of Sector 70A. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This year too, residents of Sectors 69, 70 and 70A faced severe waterlogging due to the lack of proper stormwater drainage connections. It becomes extremely difficult for residents to commute during heavy rains. We have invested crores in our homes, yet the roads we use continue to lack even basic infrastructure,” said Pooja Shankar, a resident of Sector 70A. {{/usCountry}}

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“Few issues generate as much frustration among Gurugram residents as monsoon flooding. It is very important for the civic agencies to complete the drainage network, then conduct regular desilting backed by smart monitoring, and protect natural drains from encroachment,” Sharma said.

Residents identified several parts of the sector as major waterlogging hotspots. They also alleged that, due to the absence of sewer lines, treated or untreated STP water is released onto roads, contributing to waterlogging on Darbaripur Road and other internal roads.

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Aruni Shukla, general secretary of the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) at BPTP Astaire Garden, said sewer overflow on a revenue road near the condominium is a major concern, with sewage spilling onto the road and flowing towards the service road. “Despite repeated complaints, no permanent solution has been provided so far,” he said.

A Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) official said work to lay sewer lines and develop a drainage network had begun. “The drainage work is expected to be completed within the next six months. Work on the sewer line has also started and is likely to take a few months to complete,” he added.

Excavation disrupts roads

A cratered stretch of the service road near Astaire Gardens Society as seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Residents said ongoing stormwater drain and sewer line work has led to excavation of the 60-metre road near the 24-metre road, severely disrupting access.

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“While we welcome development works, providing one solution should not mean creating another problem for residents,” said Shankar.

“There is neither proper planning nor execution of the civic work. The project started almost a year ago, yet it is still incomplete. They have not even made any temporary arrangements to fill the pit or provide some relief to residents facing difficulties because of the excavation,” said Shukla.

“The nearby green belt has also been damaged because of this work. And the worst part is that no timeline has been provided by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Agency (GMDA) on when the work will be completed,” he said.

A GMDA official told HT that the work is ongoing and will be completed soon. “The drains will be covered as well, and the work was halted in between due to the monsoon. We will expedite it now,” he said.

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Residents also flagged the poor condition of Darbaripur road, which runs through Sectors 69, 70 and 70A, and the uneven road near Rao Tula Ram Chowk, seeking immediate repair and comprehensive resurfacing.

Irregular sweeping, streetlights

Residents alleged that several internal and connecting roads remain unswept for days, with mud and debris accumulating after rainfall.

“From the last few months we have barely seen a worker sweeping the roads, and as the roads are left unattended, the dust and waste continue to build up,” said Sharma.

“The roads are hardly swept, and there is no regular schedule that residents are aware of. We have repeatedly raised the issue, but the condition remains the same. Basic road maintenance and cleanliness should be ensured, especially in a residential area,” said Shankar.

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Neha Devatwal, ward councillor of Ward 17, said there were some irregularities in the last two months due to sanitation workers. “We have raised these concerns with MCG officials, and the workers have now started coming to work. “Rest, we will still monitor the activity,” she said.

Residents also said the narrow revenue road used as an alternative route becomes heavily congested during peak hours, with school buses and office commuters adding to traffic.

Several streetlights along Darbaripur Road and other main roads are also non-functional, residents said, leaving stretches poorly illuminated after dark.

“Streetlights are an essential part of basic civic infrastructure, but several lights on the main roads are not working. The authorities need to ensure regular monitoring and timely repairs instead of waiting for repeated complaints from residents,” said Shankar.

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Devatwal said she had written to Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) officials. “We are aware of the situation and have asked the concerned officials to replace the streetlights or repair them,” she said.

An HSVP official said they will inspect the area and take necessary action.