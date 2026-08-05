Concern for Gurugram: South City-1 locals flag delayed road works, civic upkeep

Residents of South City-1, one of Gurugram’s premium residential localities spread across nearly 300 acres, have raised concerns over delayed infrastructure projects, poor sanitation, deteriorating parks, inadequate upkeep of the Silokhra pond and recurring waterlogging, alleging that civic maintenance has failed to keep pace with the area’s needs.

The RWA alleged substandard construction, poor park maintenance and insufficient desilting, while officials said inspections and corrective work would follow. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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Road infrastructure emerged as one of the key concerns, with residents alleging delays in the smart road project of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and use of substandard construction material. They also questioned the design of the project, saying the plans were prepared nearly five years before execution and do not reflect present-day requirements.

Sagar Bhola, president of the South City-1 RWA, alleged that residents had repeatedly flagged the quality of work. “The project is progressing slowly, and substandard material is being used. This is a smart road project on which nearly ₹7 crore is being spent, so the quality of work should meet the required standards,” he said.

Kush Datta, a resident, said the walkways were poorly designed. “Trees fall in the middle of the pathway, while ramps leading to houses obstruct the footpaths. The walkway is not continuous,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Residents also said the road connecting South City-1 to Sector 40 is in poor condition and has become a dust-prone stretch. They added that the market road, for which a work order was issued in October 2025, still lacks a stormwater drainage system, raising concerns over waterlogging and the durability of the road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents also said the road connecting South City-1 to Sector 40 is in poor condition and has become a dust-prone stretch. They added that the market road, for which a work order was issued in October 2025, still lacks a stormwater drainage system, raising concerns over waterlogging and the durability of the road. {{/usCountry}}

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“Despite being one of Gurugram’s premium residential areas, South City-1 continues to struggle with basic road infrastructure issues. Delayed projects, poor-quality work, and lack of proper planning have added to residents’ concerns,” Datta said.

An MCG junior engineer attributed the delay to design revisions. “Some changes were incorporated following feedback from residents, which resulted in delays. If residents have concerns regarding the use of substandard material, they can approach us and we will conduct inspections to verify the quality of the work,” he said.

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Ward Councillor Aarti Yadav did not respond to HT’s calls or messages. Her representative, Anil Yadav, said, “There can be minor issues during the execution of a project. However, once the work is completed, everything will be in order.”

A cratered internal road in Block A on Tuesday (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Sanitation and parks

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An unmaintained pedestrian path in South City 1, Block A, seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents said road sweeping has also deteriorated because of inadequate manpower. According to them, only 12-14 sanitation workers are currently deployed against a requirement of around 55, resulting in irregular sweeping and accumulation of dust, leaves and waste.

“It is a complete mess on the ground. Whenever we raise the issue with the councillor or MCG officials, we are given assurances that the problems will be resolved, but there has been little improvement or at times, even no improvement,” Bhola said.

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Residents also alleged poor maintenance of the locality’s 75 parks, saying upkeep has been largely cosmetic despite MCG being responsible for their maintenance.

“The maintenance is nothing more than a whitewash. Basic upkeep is missing, and many parks are not being maintained to the standard expected in a premium residential area,” said resident Manjeet Singh.

“MCG has made a complete mess of the area. Despite repeated complaints and regular meetings with officials, there has been little improvement on the ground. Even parks are still in such a disrepair, it is a completely sad state of affairs,” Bhola added.

Responding to the allegations, Anil Yadav said the green spaces are being maintained regularly and that any issues in one or two parks would be addressed promptly.

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Meanwhile, a junior engineer of the MCG said officials would inspect the parks and speak to the residents who raised the issue.

Pond upkeep and waterlogging

Residents alleged that the five-acre Silokhra pond, restored last year, has developed a thick layer of algae and emits a foul odour because of poor maintenance over the past two to three months.

“This is the condition of a newly developed pond. Fish, which were supposed to be introduced to help maintain the ecosystem, have still not been released, while the water has remained stagnant. These factors have contributed to the formation of a thick algae layer across the entire pond,” Datta said.

“The algae accumulation has persisted for several weeks, making the pond an eyesore despite the restoration work. We have urged authorities to undertake regular maintenance and release fish to preserve the ecological health of the waterbody,” Singh added.

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HT had reported on July 27 that the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said it would inspect the pond and take necessary action, adding that it is maintained under corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Residents further alleged that at least 12 locations in South City-1 face waterlogging during the monsoon due to inadequate stormwater drainage and poor desilting. They identified the market road as one of the worst-affected stretches.

Anil Yadav said 35% desilting has been completed and the remaining work will be finished soon. MCG officials added that pending stormwater drain connections on the market road would also be completed. “This will provide relief to the residents and commuters,” Yadav said.

Bhola, however, said desilting has not been carried out adequately. “There is no proper planning and execution by MCG. Ultimately, it is us residents who have to suffer,” he said.

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“A team inspected the pond last week, and we will coordinate with the CSR firm to take the necessary action to remove the algae,” a GMDA official said, asking not to be named.