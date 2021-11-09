Congress opens new office at Jharsa

The Congress on Tuesday opened an office at Jharsa to “improve outreach and accessibility” in Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency, former minister Capt (retd) Ajay Singh Yadav said.

“The new office at Jharsa is centrally located and is easy accessible. Party functionaries can hold meetings with workers and general public throughout the week. I would be available here on Friday and Saturday. It will also allow party to reach out to people from Mewat, Rewari and other parts of the parliamentary constituency,” said Yadav, adding that the opening of this office is part of a series of steps being taken to establish a presence in the district.

Yadav said that in the last general elections, their share of votes in many blocks was less, despite them being known as “Congress pockets”. Senior Congress workers and party functionaries were present at the opening of the new party office on Jharsa, which is close to the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

The Congress has a permanent office functional at Kaman Sarai in the city.