Congress slams BJP’s resolution letter for Gurugram civic polls

Senior Congress leader Pankaj Dawar has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of failing to deliver on civic promises in Gurugram despite a decade in power. During a press meet at the Congress office in Sector 12 on Wednesday, he criticised the BJP's vision document for the upcoming municipal elections, alleging it merely acknowledges unresolved issues without showcasing any tangible achievements. He further claimed that the BJP manifesto largely mirrors Congress's, with most concerns already highlighted by the opposition.

Dawar questioned the BJP’s credibility, asking why problems such as waste management and road repairs persist if the party has been in power for ten years. “If the BJP admits to these problems, it should explain why they still exist. The party keeps making promises about waste disposal, yet no substantial progress has been made,” he said. Congress, he added, has pledged to designate specific waste collection sites, while BJP has merely reiterated old commitments, such as setting up new waste disposal plants.

Accusations of corruption in waste mgmt

Dawar accused the BJP of mishandling waste collection contracts, specifically naming the Chinese company Ecogreen, which he claimed received billions in public funds while failing to resolve Gurugram’s garbage crisis. He also questioned the BJP’s sudden focus on road repairs, alleging that residents have endured pothole-ridden streets for years, with patchwork fixes deteriorating within a week of completion.

Monsoon flooding remains a major concern, tarnishing Gurugram’s reputation, Dawar said. Despite repeated assurances, no permanent drainage solutions have been implemented. “The BJP’s new pledge to improve drainage is nothing but an empty promise,” he remarked. He also criticized the BJP government’s handling of sanitation workers, stating that existing workers lack adequate support, even as the party promises to recruit new ones.

Congress district in-charge Karan Singh Dalal echoed these concerns, alleging that BJP’s mayoral candidate faces resistance from residents of gated societies. “Residents are preventing BJP candidates from campaigning, demonstrating their dissatisfaction with the party’s governance,” he said. According to Dalal, BJP leaders, unable to face public scrutiny, are relying on undue administrative support, including alleged threats from the District Commissioner against Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs). Congress plans to file a complaint with the Haryana Election Commission regarding this matter.

Dalal further accused the BJP of making false claims about progress in Haryana. “Even their manifesto acknowledges the lack of tangible achievements in the last decade. Waste management failures and corruption in municipal contracts remain unresolved,” he said, adding that the BJP has prioritised self-interest over public welfare, leaving Gurugram in a deteriorating state.

Seema Pahuja, Congress’s mayoral candidate, meanwhile, criticised her BJP counterpart, claiming she lacks basic knowledge of Gurugram’s geographical and civic issues. “The BJP has imposed an unqualified candidate on the city, and voters will reject her at the polls,” Pahuja asserted.

Dalal also pointed to growing public resentment, citing instances where BJP representatives were reportedly denied entry into communities. “This signifies an emerging rebellion against the ruling party, which will culminate in BJP’s electoral defeat,” he said. He expressed confidence in Congress’s mayoral candidate, stating that Seema Pahuja enjoys overwhelming support from Gurugram’s residents.