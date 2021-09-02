Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Congress workers protest farmer lathicharge, changes to land acquisition norms
gurugram news

Congress workers protest farmer lathicharge, changes to land acquisition norms

Members of the Congress party on Thursday protested against lathi-charge of farmers in Karnal on August 28 and changes to the Land Acquisition Act by the state government. The workers gathered at Rajiv Chowk for a protest
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 10:48 PM IST
Congress workers marched to the Mini Secretariat and submitted a memo addressed to the Haryana governor.

Members of the Congress party on Thursday protested against lathi-charge of farmers in Karnal on August 28 and changes to the Land Acquisition Act by the state government. The workers gathered at Rajiv Chowk for a protest and later submitted a memorandum addressed to the Haryana governor to the deputy commissioner of Gurugram at the Mini Secretariat.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Singh Yadav, while addressing the workers, said, “The farm laws are anti people and they must be taken back. The decision of the government to amend the Land Acquisition Act (where consent of owners is not mandatory) is also retrograde decision and it harms the interests of the landowners.”

Former Congress minister Sukhbir Kataria, who also participated in the protest, said, “The common man, working class and labour is suffering because of high inflation and this government has no solution for problems faced by people,” he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, refuted the allegations and said that the government was ready to hold discussions with farmers and allowed them to protest peacefully. “It is not the BJP but Congress which has a history of firing at farmers and workers across the country. The government has allowed peaceful protests but these should not become a tool to spread anarchy,” said Raman Malik, BJP spokesperson.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19 vaccination: Private hospitals told to adhere to govt guidelines

New spas should not be allowed in city: MG Road residents, shop owners

Fraud: Resident duped of 24.5 lakh in plot sale based on forged documents

Smart signals to come up in city; to lower wait time, enable faster commute
TRENDING TOPICS
Sidharth Shukla
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP