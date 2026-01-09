Construction work to hit traffic in Gurugram, advisories issued

Gurugram: The traffic police on Thursday issued multiple advisories directing commuters to take alternative routes due to ongoing construction activities on the stretch connecting Dwarka Expressway to Daultabad and near the Session House in sector 38, officials said. The road connecting Daultabad Flyover and Dwarka Expressway will remain closed till February 20 (Representative photo)

The road connecting Daultabad Flyover and Dwarka Expressway will remain closed till February 20. Commuters heading towards the city or the Gurugram Railway Station via Dwarka Expressway were directed to take alternate routes for safe travel, said officials.

The roads suggested are Prakashpuri Mandir-Rajendra Park, Dhanwapur Underpass and sector 9 roads via Dwarka Expressway to reach the Old City and Gurugram Railway Station, along with several city hubs such as Sadar Bazaar.

Meanwhile, due to an ongoing civil line work near the Session House’s traffic signal, the road in front of the Patwar Ghar via Jharsa to the Session House was announced closed. “Drivers going towards Session House Road, Police Lines, and Patel Nagar are advised to turn right at the intersection opposite the Patwar Office. Thereafter, they should take a U-turn at Mor Chowk, Agarwal Dharamshala Chowk, or Mahavir Chowk. After passing the Civil Hospital, vehicles should turn left via Session House Road to reach Session House Road, Police Lines, and Patel Nagar,” read the advisory.

Once the construction on the Session House stretch is finished, another nearby road leading to Jharsa via the Session House will be repaired, said officials. Currently, the road leading to Jharsa via the Session House signal will remain open.