Corporates, govt staff felicitated during Independence Day celebrations

At least 15 corporate companies and 82 employees from various government departments were felicitated by the governor of Haryana, Bandaru Dattatreya, during the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Tau Devi Lal Stadium on Sunday for their contribution in handling the second wave of Covid-19 this year.

Dattatreya, the chief guest for the celebrations, unfurled the national flag and inspected the parade troupes at the stadium. In his address, he pointed towards the state’s excellence in industrial production, automobile industries, foreign investment, education, sports and agriculture.

The governor also highlighted the new schemes run by the state government to support farmers in the state. He said that for the development of agriculture, farmers are getting electricity at minimum rates per unit. “At least 5,309 villages across the state are getting 24-hour electricity supply. The state government has taken a historical decision to cut the electricity rates by 37 paise per unit,” he said.

To ensure indigenous products developed by micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) in the state can have a market, Dattatreya said that a new department has been created to promote the small-scale industry. “Under this policy, the target is to generate 500,000 new jobs,” he said.

Appreciating the duties performed during the pandemic, the governor felicitated officials of Maruti, M3M, DLF, Hero Motocorp Limited, iamgurgaon, Doctors for You, CISCO and IFFCO for arranging beds, oxygen concentrators, medicines and testing kits in April and May when the Covid-19 wave was at its peak.

Gayatri Paul, the chief executive officer (CEO) of DLF Foundation that supplied 10,000 oximeters to the CM’s Covid Relief Initiative and set up oxygen plants in Bulandshahr and Gurugram, said, “It is a great honour for DLF Foundation to receive this award. We are humbled and remain committed to contributing meaningfully to the social development of the state and making a difference in people’s lives.”

Dr Payal Kanodia, a trustee of M3M Foundation, said, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the governor of Haryana and district administration for recognising our efforts in serving the nation during Covid-19. There couldn’t be a better day than this to get felicitated for our efforts.”

The organisation had established a 400-bed Covid Care Centre with the help of the district administration.

Employees of the deputy commissioner’s office, commissionerate of police, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, health, electricity, sports and education departments, among others like Gurujal and Indian Red Cross Society, were also felicitated.

Dattatreya appreciated the performance of athletes from Haryana at the Tokyo Olympics and said that the state has awarded about ₹23 crore, government jobs and other facilities to athletes from the state.

He mentioned setting up the country’s first training institute to tackle the challenges related to cybercrime in the city. He also mentioned the 112 helpline that was launched as an umbrella go-to number for emergencies.

Students of government schools presented cultural performances, including yogas such as surya namaskar and lezium performance. The governor announced a reward of ₹3 lakh for students.