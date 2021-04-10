Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Covid 19 spike continues, 703 cases reported
gurugram news

Covid 19 spike continues, 703 cases reported

Gurugram recorded 703 Covid-19 infections on Friday, taking the total number of cases till date to 68,193
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 12:16 AM IST
HT Image

Gurugram recorded 703 Covid-19 infections on Friday, taking the total number of cases till date to 68,193.

As per details shared by the city’s health department, the total number of active cases rose to 4,591.

There has been a rapid surge in the Covid 19 infections since March 15, when the total active cases had been 534. The rise also reflected in the positivity rate, the total number of positive cases per 100 tests, that read 7.8 percent. “We have increased testing considerably to reduce positivity and in last 10 days the sampling has increased from 3000 per day to 8008 on Friday. The vaccination outreach is being expanded considerably,” said Varinder Yadav, chief medical officer.

Yadav said that a number of vaccination session sites were set up on Friday across industrial areas to boost reach. “Several factory and industrial associations have tied up with the health department and are vaccinating their employees.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Traffic violators started receiving real-time challans starting Friday

Man booked for impersonating son of property owner, selling land for crores

No plan to impose lockdown or night curfew in state: CM

Construction on stretch linking Rampura Chowk-Pataudi Road to commence next month

Arvind Rai, senior executive at Modelama, an export house in Udyog Vihar said that they held a vaccine session at their factory on Friday. “ A number of workers were vaccinated and these camps will be held regularly,” he said.

On Friday, a total of 14,043 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated at 214 session sites. Out of these 10218 jabs were given by government hospitals and remaining by private hospitals.

In view of the rising cases, the district administration had increased the number of containment zones to 61 from 31 on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP