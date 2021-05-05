Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Covid helpline numbers set up
Gurugram launched a Covid-19 relief WhatsApp chatbot (+91 96432 77788) on Wednesday to help patients isolating at home
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Gurugram launched a Covid-19 relief WhatsApp chatbot (+91 96432 77788) on Wednesday to help patients isolating at home.

The administration stated in a press release that the chatbot will help patients get free home consultation from doctors, information about nearby RT-PCR test centres and camps, and other queries regarding Covid-19.

The chatbot was developed in partnership with at least eight private companies, it said.

A Covid-19 helpline number, 1800-1800-147, was also released by Shri Vishwakarma Skill University set up by Haryana government on Wednesday. It will give information about beds, oxygen cylinders, blood plasma donors, ambulance facility and Covid-19 testing and vaccination spots in districts.

