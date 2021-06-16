Covid-19 era: Gurugram touted as most suitable to live! Celebs assess

For the year gone by battling Covid-19 pandemic has been tough, and how! But if only you were in a city that had the right population density, open area ratio and hospital infrastructure, the experience would’ve probably not been that bad. So when Gurugram stole the top slot as per the recent report ‘Suitability Index: The COVID Perspective’ by Square Yards,the residents of the Millennium City couldn’t agree more! Here’s what some of the popular Gurugrammers have to say to this.

Gaurav Gera: I’ve been wanting to shift from Mumbai to Gurugram

(Photo: Aalok Soni/HT)

Actor and stand-up comedian Gaurav Gera, who spent two months with his parents during this lockdown, in April-May, in Gurugram, says, “I was locked up in an independent house with my parents. We didn’t step out, and did a lot of online shopping. We were comfortable and didn’t need too much... But now that it’s opening up, I must say that the New Gurgaon is better planned, has wide roads and open spaces. I’ve been wanting to shift from Mumbai to Gurugram because of this, as the houses are bigger, the roads...everything is. But my work is in Mumbai, so I can only come here spent time with family during breaks.”

Kunal Kapur: We’ve access to top hospitals, doctors on call

(Photo: Shivam Saxena/HT)

Chef Kunal Kapur is of the opinion that Gurugram handled the pandemic “pretty well”. But, it could have been better! He opines, “Gurugram being one of the new cities in India is beautifully planned and laid out. There is a certain sense of space. I wouldn’t say that’s the case of entire Gurugram, but most of the newly developed Gurugram; whether it’s office, eateries or home. We have access to some top hospitals, and doctors on call. The ease of staying at home and yet working and coupled with good doctors, and school which adapted to a curriculum which was online for kids and engaging them so that education doesn’t get hampered..It’s got a lot of to do with people, area infrastructure. The flip side was that the doctors were overwhelmed, over worked. People of Gurugram also came forward in extending a helping hand to people in need, in terms of supplying food, medicines or supporting each other through different Whats App groups, and where could one find plasma. Looking out for each other was special.”

Anshuman Jha: There is definitely room for improvement

(Photo: Sarang Gupta/HT)

Actor Anshuman Jha says, “I had three friends’ family reaching out to me from Gurugram, during the month of May, to help them find hospital beds. I had to request Sonu Sood if there is an availability. So there’s obviously more to do; so its great that Gurugram ticks the boxes for Covid times but there is definitely room for improvement. Health care needs to be people centric and patient centric, not capital centric. Maybe Gurugram can lead the path in that direction. It will be even better to have air quality and lifestyle habits mapped into this and have Gurugram as the most suitable city at all times, and not just during Covid times!”

Ravinder Singh: RWAs played an important role in getting vaccination

(Photo: Facebook)

Author Ravinder Singh says: “In the entire NCR, the kind of load Delhi would have taken...Gurugram is far better off. It’s a cluster, a millennium city. Given the fact that it comes in a different state, it’s tiny and has got multiple hospitals to take care of the population, vis-à-vis Delhi or any other big city. We are better off in comparison to Delhi, Noida. The real important factor for me was unlike Delhi, Gurugram is a ‘society culture’. During Covid, the entire management was quite functional. For example RWAs played an important role in getting vaccination or RT-PCR test done, camps were organised so one didn’t have to go to hospitals, and even security guards came into action. We laid out an entire process how delivery folks will come, how maids or cooks will come. There were really workable and practical solutions. Gurugram is a society oriented place to live vis-a-vis any other city.”

Vijender Singh: In Gurugram, people followed Covid guidelines

(Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

Elated to see the praise coming for his place of residence, boxer Vijender Singh says, “It’s really nice to see this (recognition). People are educated there and know what to do and what not to do (with respect to rules). In Gurugram, people followed guidelines very well. That’s why they the city is being referred to the most suitable to live during Covid-19.”

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter