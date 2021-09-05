Covid-19 lockdown restrictions extended till Sep 20

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown restrictions in the state till September 20 but said the relaxations that were allowed in earlier orders will continue as permitted.

An order issued by chief secretary Vijai Vardhan stated that the Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana is extended from September 6 (5am) to September 20 and specified guidelines to be implemented during this period.

In its latest order, the state government has directed the vice-chancellors of residential universities to continue online classes till October 15. The university authorities have been directed to focus on getting their students, faculty and staff members vaccinated on priority. They have also been asked to file the detail of vaccination status with the higher education department.

A decision to allow students to attend classes physically shall be taken on October 15, taking into account the Covid-19 situation, the order stated. Earlier, the government had asked the universities to make preparations for resuming the physical classes.

As per the earlier directions of the government, club houses, spas, restaurants and bars can continue to operate with 50% capacity, while all shops, malls and offices can open and operate, with Covid-19 safeguards in place.

The norms for operating swimming pools, indoor spaces, open gatherings and gatherings at religious places continue to remain the same, the order stated. Currently, gatherings of up to 100 people are permitted in closed spaces, while the cap is at 200 at open spaces. Religious places are allowed to open with 50 people at a time.

“There will be continuous focus on the five-fold strategy for effective management of Covid-19 i.e test, trace, track, vaccination and adherence of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” the order by Vijai Vardhan said.