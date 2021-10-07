Covid-19: Oxygen plants opened, production capacity at 6,000 LPM

Two oxygen plants, set up to provide adequate medical oxygen to combat the next wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, at Civil Hospital in Sector 10 and Tau Devi Lal Stadium were inaugurated on Thursday.

Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram, said that the district can now produce 6,000 litres per minute (LPM) of medical oxygen, as 12 plants at government facilities and 11 in private hospitals, all having 100-500 LPM capacity, have been set up. Work on seven more plants at private hospitals is currently underway.

“With the start of these two new plants, the city now has the capacity of producing 6,000 LPM of oxygen. We have directed private hospitals with more than 50 beds to set up plants by the end of December,” Yadav said.

Officials said that the plant at Civil Hospital, which has a capacity of 1,000 LPM, was among 35 such plants in the country inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. According to the state government, 39 plants have now been set up with the PM Cares Fund.

The plant at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, which has a capacity of 1,650 LPM, was inaugurated by mayor Madhu Azad. It has been set up under a corporate social responsibility initiative by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, a spokesperson for the district administration said.

Dr Yash Garg, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said that with the opening of these plants, the city is becoming self-reliant in oxygen production and would be able to meet any eventual requirement in case of Covid-19 spread in the future. “The plant in Civil Hospital will ensure that oxygen can be supplied to 100 beds continuously. The plant at Tau Devi Lal Stadium is equipped to fill oxygen cylinders and it will also ensure adequate supply of gas to the temporary hospital at the stadium,” he said.

A shortfall in medical oxygen was a major issue faced by the district, besides several locations in the country, during the second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak earlier this year. Many deaths were also attributed to the shortage, following which the Haryana government and district administration made it mandatory for hospitals with more than 50 beds to set up oxygen plants.

According to the data shared by the Haryana government last month, 39 pressure-swing absorption (PSA) plants had been commissioned in the state and it had achieved 98% of the target, of 40 plants, under the PM Cares Fund.

On September 29, health minister Anil Vij said that of the 40 PSA plants, 39 plants have been made functional. Besides this, the Centre has offered to fund 22 additional oxygen plants for Haryana. On Thursday, Yadav said that all 40 plants have been made functional.