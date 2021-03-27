Covid-19: Positivity rate up from 2.1% to 4.6% in one week

The Covid-19 test positivity rate, the total confirmed positives out of the samples tested, shot up to 4.6% from almost 2.1% in a week, even as Gurugram reported 245 new infections on Saturday. To end the rapid transmission chain, the district health department has restarted evening testing camps in crowded areas of the city.

“Testing has been increased exponentially this week to almost 5,000 per day. Mass screening through rapid antigen test is also ongoing to identify clusters in densely populated areas. As a part of it, evening testing camps has also started outside crowded areas like malls and markets from Friday onwards,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, mentioning evening camp has been held outside Ambience mall and Galleria mall in the last two days from 5pm to 8pm.

Currently, Gurugram is among the 46 most-affected Covid-19 districts across the country. In the last seven days, daily infections are up from 141 (on March 20) to 245 on Saturday, taking the active case count to 1,516 and the total tally to 61,972. This suggests cases are increasing at a positivity rate of 4.6%, just below the 5% threshold established by the World Health Organisation as an indicator of the infection spread being under control.

Due to the resurgence of cases, the union ministry of health and family welfare on Saturday held a meeting with the officials of 12 states and 46 districts, where the spike has been highest. Three Haryana districts, Gurugram, Kurukshetra and Karnal, featured on the list.

According to the statement issued by the ministry, the second wave reflected more laxity in Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, and containment and management strategy at the ground level. To handle the situation, the state has been directed to ensure effective containment and contact tracing for at least 14 successive days in the worst affected districts for breaking the chain of transmission.

The state administration has been directed to adopt strategies of increased testing, effective contact tracing and isolation of infected people within 72 hours, focus on micro-containment zones, strengthening public and private hospital infrastructure, compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour in crowded places through heavy fines and vaccination.

“Due to festivities, it is likely daily cases will further increase after Holi. A detailed strategy on effective containment and contract tracing will be prepared on March 30. If required, the existing reserved bed capacity for Covid-19 patients will be increased from 35% to 50% but currently, it is not required as hospitalisation has been low in the district,” said Yadav.

As per the district health bulletin, at least 116 severe to moderately ill patients are currently admitted to hospitals, while five are at Covid care centres and over 1,395 are in home isolation. The death toll stands at 364.