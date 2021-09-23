Covid-19 vaccination: Camp to be set up at gurudwara, more likely at temples, banks and post offices

The Gurugram health department on Friday will conduct a Covid-19 vaccination drive at a place of religious worship, a gurudwara at Sadar Bazar, for the first time as part of its mega vaccination push that includes setting up camps at public places and places of worship, officials said.

Officials said that the camp will be set up at the Gurudwara Singh Sabha, opposite a vegetable market in Old Gurugram, from 10.30am to 4.30pm, in collaboration with Fortis Memorial Research Institute. Only Covaxin doses will be administered at the camp, with the first dose available for people above 45 years and the second dose available for all eligible age groups.

A total of 600 slots will be available at this site and beneficiaries must register themselves on Co-WIN application before coming for vaccination, health department officials said.

Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram, said, “Many times, people are not able to visit the designated vaccination centres due to some or the other problem, but they visit religious places, banks and post offices to access their pension account or other works; we are trying to take the vaccine to these people. One such vaccination drive will be conducted at a gurudwara on Friday, and more such drives are being planned at temples, mosques and other public places.”

On Tuesday, the district task force decided to undertake vaccinations at places of worship, vegetable markets, post offices and banks, to extend the reach of the vaccination drive. The health department will also be coordinating with 1,221 residents’ welfare associations in this regard.

Officials said that besides the camp at the gurudwara, vaccination will be carried out at 48 session sites and that around 7,900 slots will be available for the same.

On Thursday, 8,568 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the district, with 3,284 taking the first dose and 5,284 taking the second dose. Officials said that for the past three days, the number of second dose vaccinations has been higher.

Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer, said, “After we realised that many people are due to take their second dose of vaccine, we made a list of these people and circulated it to all health centres in the district. Ground medical staff have already started contacting these people and we have seen that numbers of second dose have been higher in the past three days, as those whose second doses were due are being individually contacted.”

Since Monday, 49,669 people have been given the second dose of vaccines, compared to 38,662 being administered the first dose.