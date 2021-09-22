Covid-19 vaccination: Health workers to contact people who are due to take second dose

The Gurugram health department on Wednesday identified 54,000 people in the district who have missed their 84-112 day deadline to take their second dose of the Covishield vaccine and asked workers concerned to contact each beneficiary individually, officials familiar with the developments said.

The exercise is being undertaken to ensure total vaccination for every eligible person in the district, officials said.

Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram, said that a list of such people has been shared with all health centres for contacting them and ensuring the completion of the vaccination schedule.

“We have found that there are 54,000 people in the district who have taken the first dose of Covishield and their second dose is due. We have made a list of such people and it has been given to the 36 institutions in the district that are managing vaccination process. From these lists, ASHA and ANM workers will contact the beneficiaries individually to follow up on their vaccination status,” Yadav said.

Officials also said that they are working to find out why people are not coming forward to take the second dose of vaccination despite reaching the due date. While contacting these beneficiaries, health workers will also take feedback on why they are yet to take their second vaccine dose. After reviewing the reasons, possible changes will be made in the system, if required, they said.

On Wednesday, 25,645 people were given the Covid-19 vaccine in the district, according to the health department data, with 11,761 doses were administered as the first shot and 13,884 as the second shot. Almost 75% (19,284 doses) of the total inoculations took place at government vaccination centres and the remaining at private hospitals.

Gurugram has now vaccinated over 2.95 million people in the district since January 16, when the vaccination process started.

On Tuesday, the district task force also decided that vaccinations will be undertaken at religious places, markets, post offices and banks from next month to cover the maximum number of people. The health department will also be coordinating with 1,221 residents’ welfare associations in the city to conduct vaccination camps.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, five new Covid-19 cases and six recoveries were also reported from the district.