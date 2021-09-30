Covid-19 vaccination: Over 50% of mega drive target reached

As part of the ongoing mega Covid-19 vaccination drive, 30,984 people were vaccinated in the district on Thursday across 200 session sites, officials said. The health department has set a target of 60,000 for the mega vaccination drive and managed to achieve over 50% of its target on Thursday.

On Thursday, 5,805 people were given the first dose and 25,179 the second dose. With this, over 3.1 million have been vaccinated in the district.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer of Gurugram, said, “We have set a target to vaccinate 60,000 people across the district during this three-day mega vaccination drive and we received a good response on Thursday. More sessions have been scheduled at different places to vaccinate a greater number of people.”

After the district administration had informed that the mega vaccination drive started on Wednesday, the health department clarified that the mega vaccination drive started on Thursday and will continue till Saturday.

Officials said that under the vaccination programme, maximum doses being administered now are for the second dose. First doses are still being administered to a few people, but mostly, vaccination is being done for second dose, according to the records of the health department.

On Friday, vaccination will continue at 121 centres across the district, officials said. The first and second doses of Covishield will be administered at 114 centres while doses of Covaxin will be available at five primary health centres. Also, the second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine will be administered at the Sector 31 polyclinic. Over 24,800 slots will be available on Friday.

Meanwhile, four new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Thursday along with eight recoveries in the district.