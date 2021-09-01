Covid-19 vaccinations: Gurugram exceeds first dose target, coverage at 104%

Gurugram has become the first district in Haryana to administer the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus infection to 100% of its eligible population above 18 years, according to the data shared by the Gurugram health department. The district has exceeded its target, achieving coverage of almost 104% due to an influx of migratory population from neighbouring states, officials said.

Based on the state health department’s estimates, 1,632,456 people were to be covered under the vaccination programme, but data shows that over 1,703,642 people have taken at least their first shot, with about 43% of them also having taken the second shot.

“Considering the migratory population, the district has exceeded its expected eligible population. More people in the district have to be inoculated with the first dose, which includes another three lakh (300,000) people. Currently, the focus is on increasing the second dose coverage, to take the existing coverage of 43% to nearly 60%,” Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram, said.

According to the data, the maximum coverage has been in the 18-45 years age group. As per the Census 2011, 974,208 people aged 18-45 years are eligible for vaccination in the district, with 1,120,339 having taken the shot, taking the coverage to 115% in the age group. Also, 28% (272,778) of the beneficiaries in the 18-45 age group have taken the second vaccine shot.

Officials said that this is the highest coverage among the 22 districts in the state, despite the uneven pace of vaccination from May 1, when slots were opened for people in the 18-45 age group.

In the 45-60 age group, vaccinations for whom started in April, the health department set a target to cover 394,949 people, with 304,111 having taken the shot, taking the coverage to 77%. Also, 48% (189,576) of the beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group have completed their vaccinations by taking the second shot.

Among the prioritised population of above 60 years, the district targeted over 263,299 people, with 198,208 having taken the first shot, taking the coverage to 73%. Also, 55%(144,814) of the senior citizens have taken both doses.

In the past three months, the district health department adopted multiple measures to reach out to different strata of the society by starting special vaccination mobile vans in slums, dedicated camps for people with physical disabilities and transgenders, and multiple drive-through camps in malls across the city.

On Wednesday, 22,623 people were vaccinated across 97 session sites.

In May, private hospitals and states were directed to procure the vaccine stock directly from the manufacturer, leading to a slump in vaccination as states and private hospitals faced a shortage of vaccines.

On June 21, the policy was revised and the Central government started procuring 75% of all vaccine doses for states. The remaining 25% is procured by private hospitals, for which they have to submit details with to the health department. Officials said that the policy change led to an increase in vaccination in August, with more than 500,000 doses administered in a month, an increase of around 200,000 vaccinations from July.