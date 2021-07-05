Covid-19: Active cases at 101, lowest since May 2020

The count of active Covid-19 cases in the district dropped to 101 on Monday, the lowest in over a year, with four new infections reported on the day.

Officials said that it is for the first time since May 19, 2020, that Gurugram has reported its lowest active case count. The district had active cases in the 300-500 range in January and February, which increased manifold in March and reached almost 39,000 in May, during the peak of the second Covid-19 wave.

According to the district health department data, of the active cases, at least 12 are critically ill patients undergoing treatment at private hospitals, while 89 are in home isolation. Also, two deaths were confirmed on Monday, taking the death toll to 911. Of these, 599 had co-morbidities while 312 did not have any co-morbidity.

It is for the second time in a week that the district reported four new cases, a low since May 14, 2020, when the number of new Covid-19 cases in a day was at four. The district reported a drastic decline in active cases during May-end, from a peak of almost 39,682 active cases on May 6, according to the health department data.

“Active cases have reduced as daily cases are on a constant decline. To keep a check on the prevalence of the infection, rapid antigen tests are being conducted in areas like mandis (markets) where there are chances of super spreading. Private hospitals have been directed to conduct more tests before undertaking other processes, including surgeries. Also, people are getting vaccinated, which will also show its impact in lowering the infection,” said Dr Jai Prakash, the district surveillance officer for Covid-19.

The daily health bulletin data shows that in the last seven days, only 50 new cases have been detected, which has reduced considerably from the last few weeks. As many as 74 new cases were reported the previous week (June 22-28), 78 cases between June 15 and 21, 172 cases between June 8 and 14, and 397 cases between June 1 and 7.

With the decline in cases, weekly tests have also reduced to almost 25,000 from 35,000 done over the last month. The test positivity rate, the proportion of positives out of the sample tested, is currently at 0.19%, down from the rates of 1.10% and 0.60% reported in the first and second weeks of June, respectively.