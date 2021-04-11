Daily Covid-19 spike breaches 1,000 mark, positivity rate at 10.5%

As many as 1,084 new Covid-19 infections were recorded on Sunday, marking the first time the daily spike has breached the 1,000 mark this year, taking the total case tally to 70,141 in the district, according to the health department data.

Officials of the health department said that they are monitoring the situation and taking steps to reduce the positive rate, which was 10.5% on Sunday, over double the 5% limit stated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that indicates that the spread is under control.

“We have identified areas where the cases are rising and we will increase antigen testing in these areas for surveillance. A majority of these are in gated communities, where a number of containment zones have already been notified. Our focus is to keep the positivity rate lower than 5% and more tests are being carried out to isolate the infected persons,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

Yadav also indicated that given the surge in infections, they will recommend increasing the micro-containment zones, which are at 61 at present. As per the health department data, more than half of these zones are located in upscale condominiums on Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road and Southern Peripheral Road.

With the latest spike in daily infections, the number of active cases in the district reached 5,549. However, no Covid-related deaths were reported on Sunday, while 584 patients recovered on the day, taking the total recoveries to 64,223.

“We will increase testing, vaccination and also constitute joint teams to enforce Covid-19 safeguards, such as wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings,” said Yadav.

The Haryana government on Saturday had announced the closure of schools till April 30 and directed the formation of joint teams for enforcement of safeguards.

Till Sunday, 369 people died due to the Covid-19 infection in the district. Officials further said that of the 5,549 active cases, 5,165 patients were in home isolation. In the past 24 hours, the health department collected 4,055 samples for testing.

The Haryana health department said that it had administered 113,917 Covid-19 vaccine doses on Sunday, with 2,469,233 doses administered across the state so far.